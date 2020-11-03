Teagasc wage bill hits €71m with 55 staff now earning over €100,000

Teagasc staff numbers increased from 1,230 to 1,258 last year

The number of staff earning over €100,000 at the State’s agricultural agency Teagasc totalled 55 last year.

And the 2019 Teagasc annual report shows that four members of staff earned between €150,000 and €170,000.

Three staff earned between €120,000 and €130,000, with 23 earning between €110,000 and €120,000. A further 25 earned between €100,000 and €110,000.

Teagasc staff numbers increased from 1,230 to 1,258 last year and pay costs increased from €68.6m to €71.25m. Pay to key management personnel totalled €719,000, while Teagasc director Prof Gerry Boyle received €163,000. The salaries of Teagasc staff at all grades have been gradually restored since 2017 after the Government cuts imposed between 2009 and 2015. The agency spent €54,000 on hospitality in 2019 — €36,000 on staff hospitality and €18,000 on client hospitality. A note discloses that Teagasc has a 10-year premium seat deal in Croke Park at an annual cost of €4,800. This is described as a ‘staff incentive’ and it runs from October 2012 to September 2022. The note states: “The costs attributable to staff incentives in 2018 were €4,800.” A note concerning the overall €54,000 spend on hospitality says some staff and students are entitled to meals in college canteens and the cost in 2019 was €41,362 in accordance with employment/placement agreements. The financial statements also disclose that Teagasc’s spend on legal costs and settlements decreased from €277,000 to €227,000 in 2019: €43,000 was spent on legal fees along with an additional €175,000 on 22 separate settlements and ‘counter-party’ legal costs of €9,000. Teagasc’s spend on consultancy services declined from €2.18m to €1.62m in 2019. The agency’s total income last year declined marginally to €191.37m. The bulk of Teagasc’s income came through a €149.59m grant from Government. The agency recorded a surplus of €5.69m after expenditure of €185.68m is taken into account.