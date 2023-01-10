Teagasc stands over tweet promoting edible insects despite farmer anger

Teagasc are standing over a tweet suggesting “edible insects are a more environmentally friendly and sustainable way to meet the increased demand for protein” despite uproar among farmers

Linked to the post on the semi-State advisory body’s official Twitter account is a YouTube clip where researcher Dr Eduarda Neves explains the work underway in Teagasc, under the ‘ValuSect’ project, to investigate how to produce insects for food safely and efficiently.

The tweet has not been taken down, and the Farming Independent contacted Teagasc to clarify if they were telling farmers to look towards the expansion of edible insect production in place of traditional animal protein sources.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

“The resources allocated by Teagasc to dairy, beef, sheep, pigs and crops research, education and advisory functions are substantially greater and that will continue,” a spokesperson said.

“ValuSect is an EU-funded research project in which we are a partner. To put it in perspective, it’s one research project out of over 500 research projects that Teagasc would be involved in at any given time.”

Read More

The tweet led to uproar from farmers; at the time of writing it has been viewed by 137,400 accounts.

​One farmer said: “@teagasc, you may start explaining this pretty quickly, our subscriptions will be due in a few weeks!”

ICSA general secretary Eddie Punch wrote: “An odd direction for Teagasc resources. First OECD report on alternative proteins found strong consumer resistance to insect protein and outright disgust.

“A year ago, the notion that people would be reduced to eating ultra-processed insects was dismissed as conspiracy theory stuff.”

The trade in insects as food in Western countries is limited, but the ValuSect consortium hopes it could be broadly expanded.

Dr Neves warned that the projected expansion in the human population to 10bn by 2050 would bring a protein supply shortage.

“We will need to consider… more sustainable sources of protein.

“With that we bring our insects to the game. Edible insects are well known as a huge source of high value protein, as well as high content in vitamins, minerals and fatty acids.”