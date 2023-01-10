Farming

Teagasc stands over tweet promoting edible insects despite farmer anger

Alternative protein source: The trade in insects as food in Western countries is limited

\CJ Nash

Niall Hurson Twitter

Teagasc are standing over a tweet suggesting “edible insects are a more environmentally friendly and sustainable way to meet the increased demand for protein” despite uproar among farmers

Linked to the post on the semi-State advisory body’s official Twitter account is a YouTube clip where researcher Dr Eduarda Neves explains the work underway in Teagasc, under the ‘ValuSect’ project, to investigate how to produce insects for food safely and efficiently.

