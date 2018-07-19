Teagasc says some farmers may only have half the fodder needed for winter

FarmIreland.ie

Farmers in some parts of the country are facing a Fodder deficits of up to 50pc due to a severe drought which has griped the country for several weeks.

https://www.independent.ie/business/farming/news/farming-news/teagasc-says-some-farmers-may-only-have-half-the-fodder-needed-for-winter-37134300.html

https://www.independent.ie/business/farming/article36681947.ece/74ec4/AUTOCROP/h342/23%20NEWS%20NWS_20130501_New_072_27393848_I1.jpg