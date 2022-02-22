Teagasc removes peat from drainage advice

U-turn: Teagasc director Prof Frank O’Mara highlights that science and policy have acknowledged that the role of land drainage across the globe needs to change

After decades of encouraging farmers to reclaim boggy land, Teagasc has updated its land drainage advice manual to remove references to environmentally harmful peat drainage.

In an update to its Manual on Drainage and Soil Management published last week, Teagasc now says farmers should not consider any fields with high organic content or peat soils for the implementation of land drainage works, as this would be contrary to climate action goals for Ireland.

It said with vulnerable habitats or wetlands, any benefits yielded from drainage will come at too high a cost to the wider environment and cannot be justified, adding that such works must be avoided.

“The drainage of high organic content or peat soils will result in substantial CO2 emissions to the atmosphere, which would dwarf any non-CO2 benefit,” it says.

In the manual, Teagasc director Prof Frank O’Mara highlights that science and policy have acknowledged that the role of land drainage across the globe needs to change.

“Drainage of high organic content soils is no longer climate-smart. This manual, therefore, focuses on mineral soils,” he says.

“Further drainage of high organic content or peat cannot be justified and a significant programme of water table management should be considered on those organic soils that were previously drained.”

Prof O’Mara says it is vital that any future drainage project is climate-smart and profit-driven and carefully evaluated for financial viability as well as technical feasibility.

“Farmers have a profound understanding of sustainability and realise that the optimum drainage project may include leaving some hectares as they are,” he says.

In its previous land drainage manual published in 2013, while the drainage of peat was not dealt with specifically, Teagasc said it was accepted that some peat lands were “worth draining”.

“Where peat has been successfully drained, the nature of the peat itself has been changed by the removal of water to a point where it will not ‘wet up’ to the same extent again,” it said.

Teagasc’s change in policy comes after the Government announced an ambitious target to rewet at least 80,000ha (200,000ac) of drained, agricultural, managed, carbon-rich soils in its Climate Action Plan.

Ireland has the third largest area of peat in Europe (after Finland and Estonia). Research has shown the drainage of peat soils results in substantial CO2 emissions to the atmosphere.