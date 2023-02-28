Teagasc remains 'value for money' – Minister Charlie McConalogue

The taxpayer continues to receive value for money from Teagasc despite Government support for the advisory body increasing by over €22m since 2010, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue says.

Teagasc last year drew down some €148m in grant aid from the Department of Agriculture for salary and pension costs, operational activities and to aid infrastructure projects — up 18pc on the €126m provided by the State in 2010.

The figures were released by the Minister following questioning by Donegal Independent TD Thomas Pringle.

Figures contained in Teagasc’s Annual Reports show the number of farmers paying to use the organisation’s services remained relatively static between 2010 and 2021, and currently stands at 42,000.

In 2021, Teagasc collected over €11m from clients in advisory fees, a figure relatively unchanged since 2010. The average number of staff employed by Teagasc in 2021 totalled 1,322. This compares to 1,336 in 2010.

Minister McConalogue said he is satisfied that the taxpayer receives “value for money” from its contribution to Teagasc activities.

​“This funding enables Teagasc to educate and train students and adult farmers, conduct valuable public-good research and encourage farmers to adopt new technologies and practices on Irish farms to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve water quality and enhance farm biodiversity,” he said.

Read More

Deputy Pringle also questioned the Minister on the make-up of Teagasc’s board, probing what commercial interests are represented on the Teagasc authority.

Minister McConalogue said the 1988 Act provides for the appointment of five persons to the Authority who have experience in agriculture, agricultural research, education, food processing, the food processing industry or the management of commercial enterprises, and five persons from stakeholder organisations (ICOS, IFA, ICMSA, Macra and the unions representing staff in Teagasc).

Five appointments, including the chair, are made following a competitive process run by the Public Appointments Service. One position on the Authority is reserved for a senior official from the Department.

“I am satisfied that the Authority is equipped to lead Teagasc in meeting the challenges that lie ahead,” said the Minister.