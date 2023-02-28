Farming

Farming

Teagasc remains 'value for money' – Minister Charlie McConalogue

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue believes Teagasc still provides farmers with valuable services Expand

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

The taxpayer continues to receive value for money from Teagasc despite Government support for the advisory body increasing by over €22m since 2010, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue says.

Teagasc last year drew down some €148m in grant aid from the Department of Agriculture for salary and pension costs, operational activities and to aid infrastructure projects — up 18pc on the €126m provided by the State in 2010.

