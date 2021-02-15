Teagasc protected urea trials find ‘no milk residues’ and ‘solid’ grass yields

Teagasc yield assessments found all fertilisers – CAN, urea and protected urea – "performed the same". Photo: Roger Jones

Results from the Teagasc’s latest trials on protected urea application to grasslands have found no evidence of milk residue issues, it has been confirmed.

In a research update last week, Dr Patrick Forristal – research officer in soil science agronomy at Teagasc Johnston Castle – also confirmed that protected urea is “reliable” for grazing yields, has lower greenhouse gas emissions than CAN and lower ammonia emissions than conventional urea.

As such, protected urea – which is conventional urea coated with “urease inhibitor” to reduce ammonia and nitrous oxide emissions – was said to “tick a lot of boxes” as a technology that offers significant scope to reduce emissions from agriculture particularly as uptake comprised just 5pc of total nitrogen use in Ireland last year.

On new research that tested milk samples for potential to contain residues of protected urea Dr Forristal explained that “a highly sensitive” method to detect the urease inhibitor was developed, alongside a method to preserve samples. Almost 180 bulk tank samples and 240 individual cow samples were collected at Johnstown Castle dairy and analysed at Ashtown Food Research Centre.

“The bulk milk from the overall dairy herd was sampled between February and September 2020. The average nitrogen rate for the whole herd was 181kg/N/ha/year.

“We applied all of the nitrogen on the farm as protected urea to maximise its delivery to the platform and to exaggerate the risk potential.

“P and K were applied separately using compounds and samples were preserved and sent for analysis.

“The individual cow sampling was carried out on a 20-cow herd established grazing paddocks fertilised at 234kg N/ha/year. Again all nitrogen was applied as protected urea to maximise delivery.

“P and K were applied separately. Samples were collected in June, July and August, preserved and sent for analysis.

“Almost 180 samples were analysed from the bulk tank and in terms of residue all the samples were below the limit of quantification which was two parts per billion.

“Also in the case of the individual cow samples all 240 of them were below the limit of quantification – again two parts per billion.”

“So we’re not finding a milk residue issue,” Dr Forristal told the Signpost Webinar Series adding that a manuscript is being prepared for peer review and publication.

Fertiliser effect

On yield assessment — including cutting trials, grazing trials and long-term cutting trials at Johnstown Castle where fertiliser has been repeatedly applied to the same plot – Dr Forristal stated that all fertiliser (CAN, urea and protected urea) “performed the same”.

"There was no significant fertiliser effect. Essentially, all the fertiliser performed at a similar level so this is good because we know that they perform differently for their emissions so it gives us options.”

“On the ongoing grazing trials we can see that yield performance between the three different fertilisers is very similar.

“There was no significant effect of fertiliser type on herbage production and they didn’t run into an practical issues with using protected urea at farm level in combination with grazing. But the study will continue for another year.

“This gives us another layer of confidence around the ability of protected urea to deliver yield for a farmer.”

Low hanging fruit

Finally, referencing comments from Aidan Lawless, the farm manager at Johnstown Castle dairy farm who has been using protected urea since 2016, Dr Forristal said:

“Aidan says it spreads in the same way as normal urea - that’s his practical experience over the last five seasons of using it.

“Because it’s more concentrated than CAN he says the benefit is ‘less refiling time’ – two bags of CAN is 1,000kg which covers about 10ha versus about 13ha for two bags of protected urea coming in at 750kg.

“It’s a slightly cheaper product to grow the same amount of grass versus CAN and protected urea has lower greenhouse gas emissions.

"So in Aidan’s words in terms of meeting emission reductions, he says protected urea is about the lowest hanging fruit he can think of – and I would agree with that statement.”

Online Editors