Teagasc pays out almost €250,000 since 2020 in farmer disputes: new Customer Charter promises improved service and swift resolutions

Teagasc has paid out almost €250,000 in compensation to clients over the past three years over mistakes relating to farmers’ applications to various schemes and payments.

It comes as Teagasc last week launched a revised Customer Charter that outlines the nature and quality of service which customers can expect.

A Teagasc spokesperson said the number of disputes with clients should be viewed in the context of the vast range of advisory services provided and the number of Department scheme applications made annually by Teagasc on behalf of over 44,000 clients.

In a small number of cases, it said an issue may arise in relation to a farmer client’s application for a particular scheme.

“Each case is examined on its own individual merits. Teagasc advisors and managers work with the farmer to try and resolve the issue with the Department staff. An appeals process is in place in DAFM for such cases.

“If this step fails to resolve the case, then discussions between the farmer and Teagasc to resolve the issue commence. If the error rests with the farmer, then Teagasc defends its position.

“But if the mistake rests with Teagasc, then steps to resolve it, and compensate the farmer proceed,” the spokesperson said.

The amount paid in compensation in each of the last three years included €97,000 in 2020 regarding 16 disputes; in 2021, the total cost was €67,000 regarding 17 disputes, and in 2022, the total cost was €82,000 regarding 17 disputes.

In its new Customer Charter, Teagasc has committed to safeguarding the rights of the complainant and Teagasc staff and said a complaint would not affect how it treats clients in the future.

The Charter also details that clients’ requests will be responded to “promptly and in a helpful and courteous manner”.

Teagasc says clients can expect that staff will answer calls promptly during office hours, connect farmers with someone who can help, or arrange a call-back, respond to queries promptly and include full staff contact details on all correspondence.

It also details target query response times for different means of communication, i.e. telephone: two working days; email: two working days, and letter: five working days.