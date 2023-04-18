Farming

Teagasc pays out almost €250,000 since 2020 in farmer disputes: new Customer Charter promises improved service and swift resolutions

Teagasc last week launched a revised Customer Charter that outlines the nature and quality of service which customers can expect. Stock image: Getty Expand

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Teagasc has paid out almost €250,000 in compensation to clients over the past three years over mistakes relating to farmers’ applications to various schemes and payments.

It comes as Teagasc last week launched a revised Customer Charter that outlines the nature and quality of service which customers can expect.

