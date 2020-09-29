Teagasc analysis details stark projections for Irish agriculture post Brexit

The suckler herd is set to decline significantly in the coming decade, according to latest Teagasc projections.

The national suckler herd could decline by as much as 32pc by 2030 if the UK leaves the EU without a trade deal.

That shocking prediction was made by Teagasc in documents outlining the measures Irish agriculture should take to cut ammonia emissions in the coming decade.

Under Teagasc's 'Low activity' scenario where hard Brexit is assumed to take place, the imposition of tariffs by the UK on imports of agricultural goods from the EU27 (including Ireland) leads to a dramatic reduction in the UK demand for Irish agri-food exports.

Under this scenario, the beef sector is the most exposed of Ireland's major agricultural sub-sectors to the imposition of tariffs by the UK on imports of agricultural goods. "Significantly lower levels of profitability that arise due to reduced beef prices lead to an accelerated contraction of the Irish beef cow herd," the report states.

Whatsapp Beef cow numbers in 2030 are projected to decline to 686,000, a 32pc decrease relative to 2018. Under the hard Brexit scenario the total cattle population is projected to decline by 9pc over the period. However, Irish dairy cow numbers are still projected to increase. Teagasc said this increase reflects the continuing profitability of dairy production in Ireland in spite of the assumed hard Brexit. Dairy cow numbers in 2030, under a Hard Brexit scenario, are projected to reach 1.562m — a 10pc increase relative to 2018. In a soft Brexit scenario, with the UK and EU trade relationship continuing to de facto be equivalent to UK membership of the Single Market, an even larger rise in the dairy herd is predicted: dairy cow numbers in 2030 could reach as high as 1.636m, up 15pc on 2018. In contrast, the study states the continuing low levels of profitability of suckler production systems would see it decline significantly, even in a soft Brexit scenario. It projects the suckler herd could decline to 0.76m by 2030. This represents a 25pc decrease relative to 2018. Under this scenario, the total crop land area is also projected to continue to decline due to the higher level of profits per hectare in dairy farming as compared to tillage farming. By 2030 the total cereal area harvested in Ireland is projected to decline to 223,000 hectare, 14pc down on 2018. Notably, the cereal area is projected to fall more slowly in hard Brexit environment, with slightly higher cereal prices in Ireland, as the introduction of tariffs on Irish cereal imports from the UK leads to higher Irish prices. Total sheep numbers are projected to increase to 5.316m by 2030 under a hard Brexit. The report projected hat the introduction of tariffs on EU-UK trade would lead to a reduction in the exports of lamb from the UK to other EU markets. This projected reduction in supplies to the EU market is reflected in an increase in prices paid to Irish sheep farmers as European demand increases for Irish lamb. However, in a soft Brexit scenario, sheep numbers are projected to decline by 10pc by 2030 due to low profitability.