Teagasc analysis details stark projections for Irish agriculture post Brexit

The suckler herd is set to decline significantly in the coming decade, according to latest Teagasc projections. Expand

Ciaran Moran

The national suckler herd could decline by as much as 32pc by 2030 if the UK leaves the EU without a trade deal.

That shocking prediction was made by Teagasc in documents outlining the measures Irish agriculture should take to cut ammonia emissions in the coming decade.

Under Teagasc's 'Low activity' scenario where hard Brexit is assumed to take place, the imposition of tariffs by the UK on imports of agricultural goods from the EU27 (including Ireland) leads to a dramatic reduction in the UK demand for Irish agri-food exports.