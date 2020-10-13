Teagasc allays eProfit Monitor data fears

Teagasc has said it is confident that its eProfit Monitor complies with data protection laws after concerns were raised over the use of farmers’ data.

The Teagasc eProfit Monitor is an online financial analysis tool that is available to all Teagasc clients and is used by farmers to keep in tune with how their farm business is performing.

However, the IFA recently met with Teagasc to discuss a motion from its Cork Central branch relating to data protection concerns regarding the eProfit Monitor.

IFA vice president Brian Rushe said that while the profit monitor is a very valuable tool, it is a benchmarking tool “first and foremost” and shouldn't be used as an indicator of profit across the sector.

"We have an issue that other actors in the supply chain can use eProfit figures as an indication of where the sector lies,” he said.

“However, the national farm survey is the proper indicator of where the sector is at in terms of farm profit, income and margins.”

He explained that only a small percentage of farmers use the profit monitor and those could be regarded as the top 10pc and not a fair indicator of the national picture.

Rushe highlighted that farmers are becoming increasingly aware that the data they generate is also valuable to other actors in the supply chain.

"Farmers are becoming more aware of the need to control their own data in terms of who sees that data and especially who's using that data,” he said.

“If farmers are generating data on farm that's of value, we shouldn't be giving it away for free.”

A spokesperson for Teagasc confirmed that its staff met with IFA to discuss the Teagasc profit monitor and said those discussions are 'on-going'.

The spokesperson said Teagasc at all times treats Profit Monitor data as commercially sensitive and is confident that it complies with all of the applicable data protection provisions within the GDPR.

"Teagasc will provide further reassurances concerning the compliance of the Teagasc Profit Monitor programme with the GDPR.

"Teagasc have always acknowledged that data supplied for a Profit Monitor analysis is by its very nature sensitive.

"Teagasc endeavour, at all times, to ensure that individual farmer data is never compromised.

"Whenever Profit Monitor data are published overall averages of bulk anonymised data are what is released and farm-level data is only ever published with express permission of the farmer who provided the data," the statement read.

The typical information required of farmers for an eProfit Monitor analysis will include:

Details of the product sold off the farm — both amounts sold (litres, kg of liveweight, tonnes of crop sold) and the total value (€) of all sales;

Details of all farm expenses/production expenses and overheads that were incurred in the operation of the farm business during the year;

The latest set of farm accounts: balance sheet, profit and loss, capital account.

In 2019 1,754 dairy, 1,815 beef, 863 sheep and 346 tillage farmers completed Profit Monitors.

Online Editors