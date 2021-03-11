TB spread linked to dairy expansion – Department

More than 30pc of restricted herds in 2020 were dairy herds

The Department of Agriculture has found evidence linking the country’s increased rate in bovine TB in recent years to dairy herd expansion, it has been stated.

Eoin Ryan, a senior superintending veterinary inspector at the Department, told this week's sitting of the Agriculture Committee that of the 4,620 herds restricted last year, 1,491 were dairy – which equates to approximately 32pc.

It was outlined that 2020 saw “the highest rates of TB in a decade” with over 23,000 reactors identified – in other words, since 2018, the Department says an additional 14 farm families per week have to deal with “the worry and uncertainty” that a TB restriction represents.

While committee members and farm organisation stakeholders – including ICSA, ICMSA, IFA and Macra na Feirme – called on the Department to put greater emphasis on the transmissive role of wildlife (namely badger and deer) in its latest eradication strategy, Mr Ryan said the main factors behind the spread of TB are cattle and badgers.

“There is no doubt that deer get infected with bovine TB and can infect cattle. Many studies over the years in Wicklow [a county with a high deer population] have shown that its usually around 10-12pc. But in areas outside Wicklow, we don’t find that level of TB in deer.

"However, we do know the principle factors responsible and the most important ones are cattle-to-cattle spread and badger-mediated spread of TB into cattle in direct transmission through contamination,” he said.

Furthermore, the inspector stated that there is “evidence” that the increase in bovine TB in Ireland is linked to “increased intensification” in dairy farming over recent years.

“We have carried out scientific research on this, most recently in 2020, and the most important factor in increasing TB risk is the increase in herd size.

“Dairy herds are at a higher risk of TB. A higher number of dairy herds are restricted at any given time compared to suckler or beef herds. 55pc of all reactors in 2020 came from dairy herds.”

While the number of contiguous herds or number of farm fragments are also contributing factors, the inspector said “overall it’s herd size – there is no doubt”.

“We had 4,620 herds restricted in 2020, 1,491 of those were dairy – so it’s very disproportionate.

"Combined with that we have 2.8 million cattle movements every year, so that is playing a role too.

“We have to base what we do on evidence and science and we have to be blunt about these things and say ‘let’s address the risk and tackle the risk’.”

‘Careful planning’

In his opening statement to committee, Hugh Farrell ICSA animal health chairman said it’s important to keep commentary on the increase in reactor numbers in 2020 “in context.”

“We have a rapidly increasing dairy sector and the establishment of new herds, along with the increased intensification linked to the ending of quotas, cannot have been expected to have had no impact on TB figures.

"However, the state is a significant beneficiary from increased exports, tax receipts and economic activity in rural areas and this expansion is in keeping with successive agri-food strategies.

"It is therefore to be expected that there would be some increase in TB costs, but they are more than adequately mitigated from an exchequer point of view by the expansion,” he said.

Lorcan McCabe ICMSA deputy president said that reducing cattle-to-cattle spread is a central part of the new strategy and, given the ongoing increase in herd size in the dairy herd, he said this aspect will “need careful planning and consideration”.

“The Department has indicated that there will be a new targeted risk-based policy which will specifically address the risk of recurrence in herds, herds experiencing restrictions significantly more than the average, inconclusive animals, and increased look at biosecurity.

“A tailored bovine TB risk management plan for those herds will most likely be designed

by a veterinarian familiar with the herd and the local context.

“ICMSA believes such plans should be reviewed at defined intervals to evaluate their progress and should be agreed with the herd owner.

“It is essential that appropriate supports are in place for the farmers impacted by

these additional measures and we will be outlining these in the upcoming group meetings,” he said.

Programme finances

Although the Department projects that the sector will successfully eradicate TB over the next decade – through a combination of vaccinating badgers and black-spot culling and practical steps that can be taken by farmers to reduce risk by badger-proofing feed stores, raising troughs, fencing off setts etc. – it was nonetheless highlighted that the TB eradication programme has been in place in Ireland since the 1950s.

In recent years almost €100 million has been spent on the programme annually by farmers (€35m), taxpayers (€57m) and the EU (€4m). But with a significant rise in TB experienced since 2016, the committee was informed that the EU Commission has communicated to the Department its intention to “phase out” its financial support for the programme.

It is understood that testing costs €35m, compensation costs €21m, the wildlife programme costs €4.6m and research €2.2m on an annual basis. However, in addition, the Department puts its costs at €34 million up from €26 million a few years ago, according to figures presented by ICSA.

The committee were told that the new Bovine TB Eradication Strategy 2021-2030 sets out how the Department and stakeholders will continue to engage on actions such reducing cattle-to-cattle spread, tackling disease transmission at the wildlife/cattle interface, local area action plans, improving communications, legislative changes and finances.

McCabe added: “Farmers remain to be convinced that the proposals set out by the Department will be effective but ICMSA will work with all stakeholders to ensure that effective measures to reduce and eliminate bovine TB from Ireland will be successful.

"The Department proposals would effectively mean that further restrictions and/or testing for farmers and ICMSA feel there must be further financial supports in place for farmers impacted by the new regulations.”

Online Editors