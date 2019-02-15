TB levels at historically low levels, but progress towards eradication has slowed - Department

New figures from the Department of Agriculture show that while TB is at historically low levels, progress towards eradication appears to have slowed since 2015.

As of December 31, 2018, the national herd incidence for TB stood at 3.51pc, marginally up on 2017. This means that since the beginning of 2018, of all herds tested for TB 3.51pc have experienced a new breakdown, i.e., they have had at least one animal that tested positive for TB.

TB levels overall are at a low level but there has been a relatively high level of TB concentrated in the north-east of Ireland throughout 2018 i.e. Monaghan, Cavan, north-Meath. The number of herds in Ireland was 112,105 representing a decrease of 1,592 (-1.4pc) relative to 2017.

During 2018, 3,874 herds experienced a restriction. At end-December 2018, there were 2,176 herds restricted. Both of these figures were broadly unchanged from 2017. Herd incidence in 2018 was 3.51pc. While TB levels remain at historically low levels, herd incidence in 2018 was nonetheless similar to levels in 2014.