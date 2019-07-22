TB forum: more must be done to eradicate TB by 2030

The current TB eradication programme is not sufficient to eradicate TB by 2030, according to the TB forum, or even reduce the current incidence levels significantly.

The current TB eradication programme is not sufficient to eradicate TB by 2030, according to the TB forum, or even reduce the current incidence levels significantly.

According to the report, which was submitted to the Department of Agriculture today, there is general consensus at the TB Forum that the current TB eradication programme is not sufficient to eradicate TB by 2030, nor even to reduce TB levels significantly below the current levels of around 3.5pc herd incidence annually.

It goes on to say that, if the goal of TB eradication by 2030 is to be achieved, substantially more effective policies are needed, in addition to the existing policies.

However, as previously reported by the Farming Independent radical actions were rejected by the stakeholders.

Today’s document states that if the TB Forum agrees to recommend to the Minister the adoption of the policies outlined above which are likely to have the greatest impact on reducing TB levels, the eradication of TB by 2030 becomes a realistic goal which is likely to be achieved.

However stakeholder to many of the proposals was mixed, the document states.

“If the TB Forum is unable to reach agreement on the most effective policies, but does reach agreement on recommending the policy options which would still have a significant impact, then this is likely to lead to a substantial reduction in bovine TB levels but is unlikely to lead to the eradication of TB by 2030.

“If the TB Forum is unable to reach agreement on the policy options, or perhaps can reach agreement to recommend only those options which, while useful, would have a less significant impact on bovine TB levels, then this is unlikely to lead to a significant impact on TB levels; at best, a minor decrease in disease may result.

“In such an eventuality, the goal of TB eradication by 2030 is not possible based on such a recommendation, and a reduction in TB levels significantly below the present levels is also unlikely.”

The report states that it is up to the TB Forum to decide whether the conclusion drawn by the Public Accounts Committee in 1994 will continue to remain valid, that “failure to reduce disease levels speedily is primarily due to the fact that in this country the TB scheme has consistently been compromised through the use of soft options which have ignored proven procedures which must be followed if disease is to be reduced”.

Online Editors