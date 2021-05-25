TB fears grow as cattle incidence trend rises

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue is wary of the rise in TB incidence

The deteriorating trend of TB incidence amongst cattle has continued in the first quarter of this year.

That is according to Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue, who reports that the 12-month rolling herd average was 4.27pc or 21,926 on May 9 compared to 3.92pc or 18,813 on May 10, 2020.

In a written Dáil reply to Jackie Cahill TD, Minister McConalogue stated that “levels of bovine TB have been rising since 2016 and this deteriorating trend has continued into the first quarter of 2021”.

The minister told the Tipperary TD: “These trends highlight the need for urgent action by all stakeholders to manage the risk more effectively across all transmission routes.”

Minister McConalogue said that “attaining TB-free status remains critical from a farm-family profitability and sustainability perspective, and from a trade perspective at national and at international level.

He added: “I am acutely conscious that every TB restriction represents a significant emotional and financial challenge to the farm family concerned.

“I am working with all stakeholders in ensuring fewer herd owners experience the emotional and financial pain associated with a TB restriction and that we work purposefully towards eradication of this disease, thus eliminating this on-going cost on farmers and the State.

“Earlier this year, I launched a new Bovine TB Eradication Strategy 2021-2030.

“The implementation of this strategy is overseen by the established TB Stakeholder Forum along with support from three new working groups on science, implementation and finance to ensure that all aspects of the Strategy are addressed.

“Extensive consultation within the three working groups will develop a shared understanding of how, collectively, we can reduce TB incidence along with implementing the new TB Eradication Strategy.

“As we are dealing with an infectious disease, the strategy is not set in stone — it is a living document which will be subject to amendment and refinement on an on-going basis.

“This new TB Strategy is available on www.bovinetb.ie.”