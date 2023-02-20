Taxing farming vital for Denmark's climate target - govt adviser

Farming in Denmark is expected to account for around 40% of emissions in 2030. Stock image.

Denmark should aim to reduce beef and dairy production by levying an emissions tax on farming of 750 Danish crowns (€100) per tonne in order to reach its ambitious climate targets, the government's independent adviser said on Monday.

Such a tax on farming will increase the incentive for farmers to switch to crops and pork production which emit less greenhouse gases than cattle, according to a report by the Danish Climate Council, which provides recommendations to the government.