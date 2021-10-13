Farming

Farming

Tax to free up land for housing development ‘may hit family holdings’, farm lobby group warns

ICMSA seeks clarity on new Zoned Land Tax announced in Budget 2022

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

A new Zoned Land Tax has the potential to cause the greatest difficulty for some farmers from Budget 2022, the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) has said.

The new 3pc tax is a key element of the Government’s latest efforts to address the housing crisis with a primary objective of increasing the supply of residential accommodation rather than raising revenue.

The tax will apply to land which is zoned suitable for residential development and is serviced, but has not been developed for housing.

