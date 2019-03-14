Tariffs will mean Irish steaks are 25pc dearer in the UK

Tariffs would apply to 13pc of goods going to the UK, including key products from our agri-food sector - beef, lamb, pork, poultry and some dairy products. For Ireland's most vulnerable sector, beef, the UK proposals suggest tariffs ranging from approximately €1,500/tonne on manufacturing beef (mince) up to over €2,500/t on steak exports.

This would represent an approximate 45pc increase in the price of Irish mince and a 20-25pc increase in the price of Irish steaks for consumers in the UK.

The proposed tariff of €221/t on cheddar will see Irish cheese having to shoulder an annual tariff in the region of €200m. The €22m proposed tariff on Irish butter could also increase significantly, as a range of other costs inflate this figure.