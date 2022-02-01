Taoiseach: ‘We are at a crossroads for Irish farming and forestry’

The agriculture sector is at a “crossroads”, An Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the IFA AGM last week as he and Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue used the event to emphasise the need for the sector to cut emissions.

The Taoiseach described the changes that need to be made as “substantial” and said agriculture had a “crucial and inescapable role” in meeting the challenge of climate change and biodiversity loss.

“We are aware of the growing questions that are being asked of the agricultural sector about its emissions,” he said. “These questions will only grow and intensify in the coming years as all sectors are asked to play their full part in what has to be a great national effort.

“I speak to you honestly, as a lifelong friend and champion of Irish agriculture. We are at a crossroads for Irish farming and for forestry.”

Mr Martin said farmers would need to use less chemical nitrogen and improve genetics, while he said the Government would incentivise increased organic farming and diversification into forestry, biomethane and energy production.

Notably, however, he also said more would inevitably be asked of the sector if these measures alone prove insufficient to meet the required emissions reductions.

In his address, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said emissions from the dairy industry must not rise beyond their current level, adding that if emissions are permitted to increase further, the sector “will be faced with an even bigger challenge in the coming years, one that will put even more pressure on farmers”.

“None of this is easy,” the minister told farmers, “we are going through a real period of evolution”.

Following its AGM, IFA President Tim Cullinan said that it would be a huge mistake to impose output restrictions of any kind on Irish farmers.

“Farmers in Ireland produce some of the most carbon-efficient beef and dairy in the world,” he said. “We are more than willing to play our part in addressing the climate challenge, but using a blunt instrument to control output would be damaging for the future of Irish farming and rural Ireland.

“Any actions taken to mitigate emissions must be carefully considered. We cannot let knee-jerk reactions determine the future viability of Irish agriculture.”

Mr Cullinan added: “Farmers fully understand the need to reduce emissions, but we have a target for 2030, not 2023. I am confident that we can achieve our 2030 targets by using technology to reduce methane and Nitrous oxide output per animal.”

Speaking following a meeting with the Minister for Agriculture, the President of ICMSA, Pat McCormack, said the minister will have to answer why he and his department have decided to specifically target the dairy farming sector, the one sector of Irish farming that is economically viable.

The ICMSA President also demanded to know why other sectors, such as aviation, appear to have a licence to continue to expand without consequence.

Pointing out that the majority of family dairy farms milk less than 80 cows, Mr McCormack said that the minister’s assurances that there will be opportunities for new entrants and existing farmer-suppliers to improve their viability were unconvincing.