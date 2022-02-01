Farming

Taoiseach: ‘We are at a crossroads for Irish farming and forestry’

Micheál Martin tells the IFA  AGM that agriculture has a ‘crucial and inescapable role’ in meeting the challenge of climate change

Taoiseach Micheál Martin (centre) whispers to Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue (right) as IFA President Tim Cullinan (left) waits at the IFA AGM at the Mansion House, Dublin last week. Photo: Finbarr O&rsquo;Rourke Expand

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

The agriculture sector is at a “crossroads”, An Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the IFA AGM last week as he and Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue used the event to emphasise the need for the sector to cut emissions.

The Taoiseach described the changes that need to be made as “substantial” and said agriculture had a “crucial and inescapable role” in meeting the challenge of climate change and biodiversity loss.

