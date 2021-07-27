Farming

Taoiseach to examine peat shortage as crisis escalates

A Department of Environment official told the Agriculture Committee that peat imports will be ‘part of the solution’

Claire Mc Cormack

Pressure is mounting on Taoiseach Michaél Martin to intervene on the peat supply crisis as fears grow that several rural horticulture and mushroom businesses will be forced to “relocate” abroad.

It comes as an official from the Department of the Environment and Climate Action told the Agriculture Committee that “import rule will need to be part of the solution” as domestic peat stockpiles are due to run out this autumn.

The Department says the problem is compounded by “a history of widespread non-compliance” with the country’s dual consent regulatory regime that requires planning permission and EPA licencing for peat extraction on bogs over 50ha.

