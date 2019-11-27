Taoiseach says it's difficult to speak to protesting farmers due to 'no clear leadership'

Beef farmers Michael Mulligan, Pat Cosgrove, Eddie Heslin and Kevin Brady all from Ballyjamesduff Cavan protesting on Merrion Square. Pic Steve Humphreys.
Beef farmers Michael Mulligan, Pat Cosgrove, Eddie Heslin and Kevin Brady all from Ballyjamesduff Cavan protesting on Merrion Square. Pic Steve Humphreys.

Anne-Marie Walsh

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said it is difficult to speak to protesting farmers who are blocking roads in Dublin as there is "no clear leadership".

Speaking this morning, he said he understood their anger because beef prices have been low for a long period, but said there is nothing the government can do bar income supports and finding new markets.

"As you know, the minister for agriculture met with them this morning," he said after giving a speech at a conference on workplace equality in Dublin. "None of the farm organisations are part of this protest and there's no clear leadership so it is difficult to engage with them, but that is what he is trying to do."

He said the government is very aware the farmers have had a very bad time in the last couple of months and years and that beef prices are below the cost of production.

Mr Varadkar said that is not sustainable for anyone. "But we also need to be honest with beef farmers as well," he said. "There are some things the government controls and some things the government doesn't and the beef price is one of them. He said the price, like that of oil, flour and milk, is determined by the market.

He said the price farmers are getting in Ireland is similar to the European average and higher than outside Europe. "Hopefully the protests will end," he added.

Online Editors





More in News

Liam Hanrahan, winner of the FBD Young Farmer of the Year award.

Clare dairy farmer crowned Young Farmer of the Year
The Individual Farmers’ protest in Merrion Square. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

In Pictures: Hundreds of farmers threaten to bring Dublin to a standstill
French farmers block the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, protesting against low farm incomes and growing criticism of agricultural practices, France, November 27, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French farmers clog highways to protest at "agri-bashing"
Minister Michael Creed meets with delegates Photo: Gerry Mooney

Protesting farmers threaten 'no food or drink in Dublin' for Christmas if...
Farmers during a protest organised by the Individual Farmers of Ireland on Stephens Green, Dublin over better prices for farm produce & farming standards in rural Ireland. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Farmers' protest expected to continue overnight with traffic diversions in place
Michael Creed

Death threats to meat company managers complicated efforts to fix the...
Beef farmers Michael Mulligan, Pat Cosgrove, Eddie Heslin and Kevin Brady all from Ballyjamesduff Cavan protesting on Merrion Square. Pic Steve Humphreys

Farmers bring Dublin city centre to standstill demanding to meeting...


Top Stories

Photo: Alf Harvey.

Bulls with TB resistance now available for breeding
Overload?: The ever increasing number of protein powders, shakes, bars and supplements means demand for such products could soon be reaching a plateau says Bord Bia analyst Rory McDonnell

Have we hit 'peak protein'?
Minister of State Andrew Doyle

Rejected organic farmers should appeal - IOA
A key driver of this increase has been a reduction in animal feed use on dairy, beef and sheep farms, as well as additional subsidy support

Lower production costs and aid help boost farm incomes
Candidates for IFA president L-R John Coughlan, Angus Woods and Tim Cullinan

IFA election too close to call as three contenders 'neck and neck'
(stock photo)

Landmark deal as couple get 25 years to repay debt on €1.5m farm
Picture: (Brian Lawless/PA)

Poor conditions and low pay to blame for meat factories' labour shortages - Siptu