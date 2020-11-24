Talks intensify over proposal to fly calves to Europe

Concerns over the impact of Brexit on the live export of calves saw further talks over the possibility of airlifting calves to key markets.

The Farming Independent understands that the proposal was raised again at a meeting between Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and the IFA last week.

It comes as concerns rise over the impact of Brexit on key ferry routes to the continent and as animal welfare requirements continue to threaten the future of the trade.

It is understood the talks discussed research from Teagasc into flying calves to a number of key markets.

While it was noted that the system is more costly, it was also highlighted that an airlift would improve access to more markets within and outside the EU and as well as reducing the travel time on the calves.

The IFA are also understood to have indicated such a proposal would likely need the Government support to get the project off the ground and that a plane was available that can carry up to 900 calves.

Meanwhile, a proposal document from an air freight supplier seen by this paper detailed that the calves would be transported in ‘containers/igloos’ on the plane.

The EU is considering bring forward a review of rules on animal transport, following a meeting of EU Agriculture Ministers.

The next review had been planned for 2023 but there have been calls from some Member States for stricter rules.

Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski said be believed the main weakness in terms of animal transport in the EU related to the implementation of the rules rather than the legislation.

However, German Minister Julia Klöckner said there was a need to reach a consensus in the EU on how far animals should be able to be transported and under what conditions.

She said it must be ensured that the animals receive the proper care when transported.

“If this is not the case, it must be clear that the animals may then not be loaded in the first place. Animal welfare must have priority,” she said.

Online Editors