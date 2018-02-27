'Take care of your personal safety' - Department of Agriculture issue advice to farmers ahead of Storm Emma
The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine today participated in a meeting of the National Emergency Co-ordination Group, convened by the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government, the lead Government Department on Severe Weather Incidents.
Met Éireann has issued a weather advisory indicating that Ireland is facing a very unusual, extremely cold period, with precipitation, affecting the East and South East of the country from Tuesday night, 27 February 2018.
Met Eireann warned of widespread frost and icy conditions. Parts of the country are set to feel colder than the Arctic Circle with temperatures set to plummet to -10C.
A snow-ice alert has been issued for Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Laois, Louth, Wicklow and Meath from Tuesday, with up to 6cm of snow expected to accumulate by Wednesday morning.
Kilkenny, Longford, Wexford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford are also expected to see scattered snow showers but accumulations are forecast to be lower than parts of Leinster.
As well as the warnings about snow fall, there is also a status yellow low temperature warning for the entire country with lows of -5C expected on Monday night.
Conditions are expected to be similar to that of the 2010 and 1982 cold snaps.
Such conditions will obviously be of particular concern to farmers and those engaged in the agriculture sector.