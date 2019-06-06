Suspected horsemeat contamination: Garda criminal investigation unit carries out searches on farms

A number of farms were searched this morning by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, along with officials from the Department of Agriculture and the Food Safety Authority of Ireland.

A number of farms were searched this morning by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, along with officials from the Department of Agriculture and the Food Safety Authority of Ireland.

It's understood the planned searches were carried out at locations in Roscommon, Lietrim, Sligo, Westmeath and Kilkenny.

A total of seven locations are being searched including farms, houses and a commercial premises.

The searches are part of an ongoing investigation being conducted by members of The Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation into offences of deception pursuant to Section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud) Offences Act, 2001 surrounding fraudulent practices regarding tampering of identification passports and microchips of horses presented for slaughter in this jurisdiction.

The searches are led by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation and supported by officers from, Criminal Assets Bureau, Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau

Online Editors