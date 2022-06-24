Suspected case of Foot and Mouth disease on UK farm

A case of foot and mouth is suspected in pigs in Norfolk.

Authorities in the UK are investigating a suspected case of foot-and-mouth disease on a Norfolk pig farm.

In a statement, the UK's Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs said following suspicion of the disease in pigs, and as a precaution to prevent the spread of disease, a 10 km Temporary Control Zone has been declared around a premises Near Feltwell, Kings Lynn and West Norfolk.

It said the premises remains under restriction pending the outcome of official tests.

Foot and mouth disease is highly infectious.

Animals can catch the virus through direct contact with an infected animal.

It affects cloven-hoofed animals including:

cattle

sheep

pigs

It doesn’t affect humans.

The last outbreak in Great Britain was in 2007.

A more significant outbreak of the disease in 2001 wreaked havoc on the UK's agriculture sector, with between 6.5 million and 10 million animals eventually slaughtered across the UK.

The 2001 outbreak also saw the disease reach Ireland, where an aggressive slaughter policy was introduced which saw the cull of 13,000 sheep and 3,000 cows within an exclusion zone in Co Louth.