Sunny days ahead but is the big chill looming?

Ireland can expect at least 40 sunny days this summer, according to New Zealand weather forecaster Ken Ring.

Mr Ring, who specialises in long-range forecasting by examining lunar, tidal and solar cycles, said that a freezing winter is often followed by a good summer and that's what Ireland can expect over the coming months.

He told the Farming Independent that from May 11-22, farmers can look forward to a two-week taste of summer sunshine. "May 17 will be above 20°C but these types of days will come for four or five days at a time throughout the season," he said.

From May 28 and for most of June there will be widespread rain and unsettled conditions but it will come right in the last week of the month with very warm conditions. The start of July will be wet followed by summery weather from July 4-10 and patchy showers until July 20. The best spells of dry weather will be from the end of July will be from July 26-August 4.