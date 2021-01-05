Suckler herd numbers hold firm despite projections on decline

Suckler calf registrations declined by just 1pc between 2019 and 2020

THE number of suckler-bred calves born in 2020 has remained steady in many western, northern and midland regions.

New figures, obtained by the Farming Independent, show that between 2019 and 2020 there was just a 1pc drop in suckler calf registrations, from 858,959 to 848,625.

This is despite repeated projections that the country’s suckler beef cow population will continue to decline up to 2030 — a contraction required if the farm sector is to meet its emission reduction targets.

Suckler calf registrations held firm, or marginally increased, in Roscommon, Mayo, Galway, Sligo, Leitrim, Clare and Donegal. Dairy strongholds The most significant decline (down 3-5pc) was recorded in dairy strongholds such as Kilkenny, Tipperary and Wexford – counties where dairy cow populations continue to grow. The data, sourced from the Department of Agriculture’s Animal Identification and Movement system (AIM) and the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF), showed a modest reduction in suckler calvings (down 2pc) in counties Laois, Westmeath, Offaly, Waterford, Cavan and

Carlow. Overall, the total number of suckler herds dropped from 61,515 in 2019 to 60,651 last year — a fall of just 1pc. Counties Galway, Mayo, Clare, Roscommon, Donegal and Cork continue to maintain the largest number of suckler herds nationwide. Last September, Teagasc published its latest analysis on the agricultural sector’s potential to reduce ammonia emissions by 2030. The analysis considered three scenarios in line with the full implementation of protected urea and low emission slurry spreading techniques. Under the first scenario, the analysis projected that if suckler numbers decline to 760,000 by 2030 — due to continuing low levels of profitability in suckler production systems — ammonia emissions would marginally increase by the end of the decade. This scenario projected that dairy cow numbers would increase to 1.6m by 2030 Reaching this target would involve a 25pc reduction in suckler cow numbers relative to 2018. Another scenario considered the consequences if a modest contraction in suckler cow numbers is “more than offset” by a strong increase in dairy cow numbers by 2030. Emissions ceiling It projected that if suckler cow numbers stood at 900,000 by 2030 — a 10pc decline on 2018 — while dairy cow numbers increased to 1.7m, then a significant rise in ammonia emissions would occur. Ireland’s ammonia emissions have steadily risen since 2011 due to increased farming activity, and the emissions ceiling was exceeded in 2016, 2017 and 2018. Nearly all Irish ammonia emissions (99pc) originate from farm activities – 89pc from slurry, and 11pc from chemical fertilisers and transport.