Suckler herd numbers hold firm despite projections on decline

Claire Mc Cormack

THE number of suckler-bred calves born in 2020 has remained steady in many western, northern and midland regions.

New figures, obtained by the Farming Independent, show that between 2019 and 2020 there was just a 1pc drop in suckler calf registrations, from 858,959 to 848,625.

This is despite repeated projections that the country’s suckler beef cow population will continue to decline up to 2030 — a contraction required if the farm sector is to meet its emission reduction targets.

