Suckler cow numbers continue to decline

The national suckler herd has declined by some 43,000 head in the past year, according to latest data from the CSO.

The June Livestock Survey shows that the national suckler herd now stands at 940,300, down 4.4pc. on June 2020.

Offsetting somewhat the decline in suckler cow numbers, the dairy herd grew by 36,800 or 2.4pc to 1.604 million over the same period.

Overall, the national bovine breeding herd declined marginally by 6,200 head or 0.2pc.

Total cattle numbers in Ireland now stands at 7,358,900 up .6pc on June 2020.

The decline in the suckler herd comes in the wake of intense debate in recent weeks over the future of the sector.

Teagasc director Gerry Boyle Teagasc director and economist Professor Gerry Boyle speaking during a Q&A session at Dublin Economics Workshop said: “We are very strongly advocating, based on research, that we shift from beef cow production to what we call dairy beef production."

The comment caused a wave of criticism form farm organisations and Prof Boyle has since he 'profoundly regrets' the comments caused such considerable annoyance and offence to so many beef producers and advisory colleagues within Teagasc.

The future of suckler sector also came under the spotlight earlier this month as a result of the planned terms and conditions of a new Suckler support schene under the next CAP.

The proposed scheme includes a cap on cow numbers and has been slammed by the IFA as an underhanded attempt to limit the national suckler herd.

Focus on the national herd is likely to intensify in the coming weeks as Climate Minister Eamon Ryan prepares to announce carbon budgets which could set limits on the future growth of cattle numbers in Ireland.