'Stunt': IFA faces criticism over protests

In a turn up for the books, IFA's blockade of ALDI's distribution centre yesterday drew criticism from both the Beef Plan Movement and Meat Industry Ireland.

In a message to its members, the Beef Plan Movement's national committee said the action is regrettable, as ALDI has come out openly in support of Irish beef farmers during the past week and has undertaken to work with the Beef market task force and also to maintain an open and transparent dialogue with Irish beef farmers.

While the Beef Plan Movement said it acknowledged the right of each and every farmer to protest, collectively or individually it claimed most other retailers have failed to acknowledge correspondence from the organisation on behalf of Irish beef farmers, while Aldi has been forthcoming.

Meat Industry Ireland (MII) described the IFA move was an irresponsible and completely unjustified stunt.

"Disrupting normal business operations and harming the livelihoods of associated service providers does nothing to help the market situation.

"It is just two days since the first meeting of the Beef Taskforce. Every effort is being made to address the many actions in the Irish Beef Sector Agreement. Yet, the IFA has chosen to undermine this process by engaging in this illegal blockading activity.

MII also claimed that the IFA action is an expression of internal farm organisation politics playing out in the form of disruption of businesses.

"Contrary to comments by the IFA President this morning, the IFA knows that the Beef Taskforce cannot address price. This is a matter for the marketplace and individual processors," it said in a statement.

Aldi said it was extremely disappointed by today’s IFA protest at its Naas Regional Distribution Centre.

"To be very clear, Aldi received no request for engagement on this issue from any member of the IFA leadership, no communication about specific concerns about the mechanics of the beef market, including age specification, and no warning of any grievance the IFA had before this morning," Aldi said yesterday.

IFA has stepped up its campaign for an increase in the price of beef by blockading the Lidl distribution centre in Charleville, Co Cork this morning.

This follows the blockade at the Aldi distribution centre in Naas yesterday.

The blockade started at 7am and is planned to last for 12 hours.

Joe Healy said IFA is demanding a significant price increase. “Retailers have a powerful grip on the food chain and cannot shirk their responsibility to farmers. There is too much buck-passing between processors and retailers in their rush to grab all the profits, leaving farmers in a loss-making situation,” he said.

Online Editors