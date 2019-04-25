MET Éireann has warned of hail and thunder this evening as Ireland is set to be hit with 'Storm Hannah' this weekend.

Storm Hannah: Met Éireann warns heavy rain and 'severe' gales to hit Ireland this weekend

Forecaster Gerry Mooney told RTÉ's Morning Ireland that Storm Hannah will hit bring "stormy conditions" to Kerry, Clare and Cork on Friday and strong winds everywhere else.

The UK Met Office said the storm will bring "severe gales" to Ireland on Friday night. A Status Yellow warning has been issued for Cork and Kerry, with "very strong and gusty" winds on the way.

#StormHannah has been named by @MetEireann. The storm will bring severe gales to Ireland on Friday night, with strong winds also expected for southern parts of the UK pic.twitter.com/esuddjvNyP — Met Office (@metoffice) April 25, 2019

The warning is in place from 6pm on Friday until 6am on Saturday. More weather warnings associated with the storm are expected to follow later this morning.