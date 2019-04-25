Storm Hannah: Met Éireann warns heavy rain and 'severe' gales to hit Ireland this weekend
MET Éireann has warned of hail and thunder this evening as Ireland is set to be hit with 'Storm Hannah' this weekend.
Forecaster Gerry Mooney told RTÉ's Morning Ireland that Storm Hannah will hit bring "stormy conditions" to Kerry, Clare and Cork on Friday and strong winds everywhere else.
The UK Met Office said the storm will bring "severe gales" to Ireland on Friday night.
A Status Yellow warning has been issued for Cork and Kerry, with "very strong and gusty" winds on the way.
#StormHannah has been named by @MetEireann. The storm will bring severe gales to Ireland on Friday night, with strong winds also expected for southern parts of the UK pic.twitter.com/esuddjvNyP— Met Office (@metoffice) April 25, 2019
The warning is in place from 6pm on Friday until 6am on Saturday.
More weather warnings associated with the storm are expected to follow later this morning.
Showers are expected to extend nationwide this afternoon, "heaviest in the west and south with some of hail and a few possibly thundery," Met Eireann said.
The showers are expected to continue tonight but gradually die out, making Friday a cloudy morning.
Rain is expected to spread over Leinster and Ulster on Friday, with more rain from spreading from the west with "strengthening southerly winds" in the afternoon.
"In the evening it will become very windy or stormy in west and south Munster, with very strong, gusty west to northwest winds," Met Éireann said.
Friday night will be very windy and stormy in Munster and Connacht, especially in coastal areas, with strong northwest winds extending to all areas later in the night.
Some sunny spells are expected on Saturday however, with some scattered showers, making it a "cool bright day" with temperatures between 9 and 12C.
Sunday will be mild and mostly cloudy with some small amounts of patchy rain or drizzle in many areas, with temperatures reaching 16C.
Current indications for Monday suggest that a band of rain will move eastwards across the country, clearing later with scattered showers following, the national forecaster said.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Thunder, lightning and torrential rain hit Old Trafford ahead of season-defining Manchester derby
- Asthma sufferers warned of 'uncommon' Saharan dust spreading across Ireland