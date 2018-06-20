Stena Line and Irish Ferries targeted in animal rights group bid to halt ‘vital’ live exports

Animal rights Group Compassion in World Farming Ireland is to target key ferry operators in their latest bid to halt live exports.

Animal rights Group Compassion in World Farming Ireland is to target key ferry operators in their latest bid to halt live exports.

The group is to target Niclas Martensson CEO of Stena Line and Eamonn Rothwell CEO of Irish Ferries Limited with a petition signed by 4,000 people.

In the petition the Group call on Stena Line and Irish Ferries to stop what they describe as ‘profiting from this inhumane industry’ by allowing their ferries to carry young calves and cattle destined for fattening and slaughter on the continent. The live export trade is generally seen in the farming community as vital in stimulating price competition and providing an alternative market outlet for farmers.

Indeed the Minister for Agriculture, Michael has said the ongoing search for new third country markets is a priority for his Department, particularly in the context of Brexit. The Minister has said that his Department attaches the highest significance to animal welfare in the context of the live export trade.