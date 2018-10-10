Status Orange weather warning issued for 13 counties as public warned of 'severe winds'

A weather system, named Storm Callum, has been brewing to the north west, near Newfoundland, and will hit Ireland tomorrow night.

The wind warning was issued by Met Éireann at 10am for Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Kerry, Dublin, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath, Cork and Waterford. People have been urged to prepare for severe weather heading into the weekend as the effects of Hurricane Leslie, which is further to the south, will also be felt.

There are also risks of coastal flooding, and the warning is in place from 10pm Thursday until 12pm Friday. A Status Yellow warning will also come into effect for Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon, Limerick and Tipperary at 11pm tomorrow night and will reain in place until 9am Friday.