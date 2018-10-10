Farm Ireland
Status Orange weather warning issued for 13 counties as public warned of 'severe winds'

Traffic tries to navigate floods on the Castlebar to Belmullet road in Co Mayo yesterday. Picture: Paul Mealey
Traffic tries to navigate floods on the Castlebar to Belmullet road in Co Mayo yesterday. Picture: Paul Mealey

Amy Molloy and Luke Byrne

Met Éireann has this morning issued a Status Orange wind warning for 13 counties.

A weather system, named Storm Callum, has been brewing to the north west, near Newfoundland, and will hit Ireland tomorrow night.

The wind warning was issued by Met Éireann at 10am for Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Kerry, Dublin, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath, Cork and Waterford.

People have been urged to prepare for severe weather heading into the weekend as the effects of Hurricane Leslie, which is further to the south, will also be felt.

There are also risks of coastal flooding, and the warning is in place from 10pm Thursday until 12pm Friday.

A Status Yellow warning will also come into effect for Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon, Limerick and Tipperary at 11pm tomorrow night and will reain in place until 9am Friday.

Met Éireann forecaster Deirdre Lowe said strong winds would be followed by a period of heavy rain sweeping up from the south east, with the possibility of flooding.

The weather system will initially have the greatest impact on the west of the country and then move north, however all of the country will be hit.

After the worst of the wind has swept the country, the tail-end of Hurricane Leslie will bring rainfall, raising the prospect of coastal and river flooding.

"We are urging people to take the necessary precautions," Ms Lowe said.

"We are going to get very high winds followed by a lot of rain and there could be some coastal surge."

However, she stressed that the weather system was still developing and it will be today before there is more certainty of what will happen.

Official warnings will be issued in line with those forecasts, Ms Lowe added.

Galway City Council's weather assessment team met on Monday to assess the approaching storm.

A spokesperson said the western county was experiencing a period of "very high astronomical spring tides".

The weather systems will come after a period of unseasonably warm weather.

The mercury reached upwards of 20C yesterday, with temperatures expected to remain around the same level today.

At the end of the weekend, the forecast for Sunday is for a cooler and fresher day with scattered showers and sunny spells.

