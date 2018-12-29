State papers: RUC criticised for treating Catholic farmers 'like second-class citizens'

Roads in Co Fermanagh leading into Co Monaghan in the Republic were closed because of the IRA threat.

They were effectively being opened to limited vehicle access by allowing landowners to make detours through lockable gates on their farmland, a decades-old British Government archive note said.

Northern Ireland Office official Peter Smyth explained: "The privilege of being allowed to install such gates is apparently not extended to the Roman Catholic community and has caused considerable resentment in the area.