Stark census results as farming’s ‘demographic crisis’ deepens

There are now more farmers over the age of 85 (3,963) than under the age of 35 (9,338)

There are now considerably less farm holders under the age of 45 than aged 65 or over, results from the latest Census of Agriculture has shown.

It comes less than a week after Macra na Feirme President John Keane warned the sector is facing “a demographic crisis”.

In 2020, almost one-third of all farm holders were aged 65 or over compared to just above one fifth in 1991. In 1991, 33.1pc of farm holders were under the age of 45, whereas in 2020, this age group represented just 20.8pc of all farm holders.

However, the proportion of farm holders under 35 has been falling consistently since 1991, but there was a slight increase in the proportion in this youngest age category between 2010 and 2020, from 6.2pc to 6.9pc.

Galway and Mayo had the oldest average ages of 59 years, two months and 59 years, one month, followed by Sligo (58 years, eight months), Dublin (58 years, six months) and Roscommon (58 years, five months). Cork and Tipperary were the only counties with an average age less than 56 years — 55 years, six months in Cork and just below 56 years in Tipperary.

Farm holders were youngest on specialist dairying farms, with an average age of 52 years.

The oldest farm holders in 2020 were found on specialist beef production and mixed field crops farms, with average ages of 58 and 59 years respectively.

Addressing the Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture in recent days, Mr Keane said young farmers have a huge role to play in addressing the challenges the agriculture industry will face in the future.

However, to achieve this, he said the obstacles of access to land and access to credit must be addressed.

“The number of young farmers involved in farming by 2027 will be the litmus test for the success of this CAP. Agriculture is a complete outlier when you compare it with the overall national workforce, which is made up of a minimum of 30pc of young people under the age of 35.”

Preliminary results from the Census of Agriculture also showed there were 135,037 farms in Ireland in 2020, down 4,823 or 3.4pc on 2010, with an average farm size of 33.4ha.

The percentage of female farm holders has increased by one per cent since 2010, with 18,101 (or 13.4pc) female farm holders in 2020.

In 2020, there were 7.3 million cattle (up 10.7pc on 2010), 5.5 million sheep (up 16.3pc on 2010), 1.6 million pigs (up 4.4pc on 2010) and almost 16.5 million poultry (up 50.8pc on 2010).

The total number of farms producing cereals continues to decline — 23,183 farms grew cereals in 1991 and this has decreased by 59.4pc to 9,401 in 2020.

There was a 17.3pc reduction in the number of farms growing cereals between 2010 and 2020.

Beef production was the most common type of farming in Ireland, with 74,159 farms engaged in this activity. These farms were typically smaller (median of 21 hectares) and close to 46pc were in the northern and western region.

There were 15,319 specialist dairying farms and these farms were typically large (median of 55 hectares). Seven out of every 10 (71.6%) specialist dairying farms were in the southern region.