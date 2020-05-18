Son who lost dad to suicide to suicide asks farmers to seek mental help

A man who has raised €26,000 for Pieta House since his father died by suicide on May 1 has appealed to farmers to be mindful of their mental health during the pandemic.

Father-of-four Paddy McCarthy of Ballinadee, Co Cork died aged just 59, and his son Thomas (24) had to make the lonely 23-hour, three-flight journey back from Whistler in Canada for the funeral mass.

Thomas said there were no warning signs.

"He loved Bruce Springsteen. He loved music. He loved dancing. He just loved life. That is why it is such a shock," he said. "He really loved the farm. You think 'how could he leave behind something he loved so much?'."

Thomas and the family set up a Go Fund Me page in memory of Paddy, and the response has exceeded their wildest hopes.

And Thomas has urged farmers to be conscious of their mental health during the Covid crisis.

"It is such an isolating job anyway," he said. "They might have the mart once a week or some social event once a week.

"Now they don't have that, it might make them feel even more lonely. It is important that they talk to someone.

"The ones who don't talk, they are the ones who do it (suicide). You think 'how could I not have seen it? How could I not have done anything?' But sure there is no way you could have known."

Thomas said that the restrictions which curtailed the size of the funeral added to their grief.

Thomas has asked the public to continue to donate to Pieta House in this challenging time.

Donations can be made at www.gofundme.com/f/2dkjma-darkness-into-light-sunrise-appeal

The Mind Our Farm Families is a dedicated suicide and self-harm phone line, 1890 130 022 between IFA and Pieta House, set up in response to the high rate of suicide, particularly among men, in rural areas.

