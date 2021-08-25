'Some people think they can let their dogs off to roam' - Sheep killed in dog attack in Wicklow

There is huge upset in Wicklow farming community after a number of sheep were killed in a dog attack last week in the Glenmalure Valley.

It’s understood that over a dozen sheep were killed in the incident while other animals are under the care of a vet. Two dogs were also shot.

Wicklow IFA chair Tom Byrne appealed to dog owners to keep their animals under control, adding that attacks by dogs on sheep are very common in the county.

‘We accept that lots of people come to Wicklow to enjoy the weekends, but we are constantly putting out warnings about keeping dogs under control.

‘We don’t want to see a situation arise where people don’t have access. Some people think they can let their dogs off to roam and don’t keep them under control. It’s a real problem and we don’t want to see walking loops or walks closed’.

Mr Byrne said the sheep kill in Glenmalure had been ‘very upsetting for everyone’.

‘There are two sides to the story. The dogs were shot and a man has lost his pets. He is also now facing a huge bill for the loss of the sheep, but he has taken responsibility for this’.

Mr Byrne said gardai were called to scene and were ‘brilliant’ in their response.

Mr Byrne said he had spoken with the affected family over the weekend who confirmed that three ewes and 11 lambs had been killed in the attack. A further eight animals were under the care of a vet at this time.

‘It’s very upsetting for everyone. There are worries that the remaining sheep may suffer from nerves and if the injured sheep will recover. A man has also lost two dogs which he may have relied upon as pets and to guard his home,’ he said.



