Some lands are meant to flood — Hackett

Encouraging farmers to drain their fields was a mistake and some lands are meant to flood, Minister for State Pippa Hackett told the Seanad last week.

She said flooding is widespread across the country, pointing out that on her own farm in Offaly, she has “noticed water lying in parts of fields I have never seen water in before”.

“As a farmer, it is very difficult to accept these floods, particularly if one has crops underwater or animals on the land,” said the Green Party Minister

“Initial thoughts might be to drain these fields to prevent future flooding in these areas, but all this will achieve is to move the problem onto someone else’s land further downstream.”

She described the current flooding which is wreaking havoc on farms in the Midlands, particularly in south Roscommon, as “climate change... happening before our very eyes”.

“We know that some lands are simply meant to be wet — bogs and those with peaty soils, for example — and some lands are meant to flood, if we think about our many callows.

“However, in the past, we have not accepted this and instead we have tried to force this land to be something it is not meant to be, and this had knock-on effects.

“It is not just farmlands, but lands chosen for housing, road development, forestry and wind farms. How we use our land in the future will be critical.”

Hackett said the “millions, if not billions, of euro” spent on flood defences should be spent supporting farmers and landowners implementing nature-based solutions.

“For decades, we have been encouraging farmers to drain fields, remove hedges and scrub and kill every weed in sight in order to maximise productivity and squeeze as much out of land as possible,” she said.

“This has required financial investment from the State and from farmers, and while it has delivered economic return for some, we know it has not delivered for the environment.”

Things are changing, she said, adding that the Government is now asking many farmers to consider a future going in the opposite direction.

The minister’s comments come as Roscommon Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice attacked Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael over the Government’s Climate Change Agenda, which he said appeared intent on penalising the agricultural sector at every turn.

“One week we are listening to news about rewetting land, the next week reports of a scheme to chop straw into the ground,” he said.

“Let no one be fooled, if this continues they will aim to rewild land that farmers have reclaimed over the years.

“These are the same parties who will come knocking on your door telling you how great you are and that you are the backbone of the country — while they are steadily pulling rural Ireland apart bit by bit.”

