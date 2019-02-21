Some farmers are being exposed to veterinary call-out fees of up to €500, according to the IFA.

Some farmers being quoted up to €500 in vet call-out fees, claims IFA

IFA National Animal Health Chairman Pat Farrell said the recent change of ownership of one of the veterinary practices in Donegal has seen that company now quoting €500 for an out-of-hours call out.

He hit out at what he described as inaction by the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed in addressing the issues around the large animal veterinary service in the country. IFA has called on the Minister to expedite the urgent review of large animal veterinary services in the country.

Pat Farrell said since 2017 IFA has highlighted the threat to competitive large animal veterinary services for farmers throughout the country and the need for a review of all components of the service. “The Minister must ensure the structure and supports are in place to provide all farmers with a competitive large animal veterinary service at reasonable charges.”