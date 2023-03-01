Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Soils of war: The toxic legacy for Ukraine's breadbasket

Grain farmer Andrii Povod stands in front of a destroyed barn at his farm, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Bilozerka, Kherson region, Ukraine, February 20, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner Expand
Debris lies on a sack of grain at the farm of Andrii Povod, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Bilozerka, Kherson region, Ukraine, February 20, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner Expand
A trench is seen near a field of grain farmer Andrii Povod, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Bilozerka, Kherson region, Ukraine, February 20, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner Expand
Grain farmer Andrii Povod looks at his field that has been damaged by shelling and trenches, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Bilozerka, Kherson region, Ukraine, February 20, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner Expand
Unexploded rockets lie on a field of grain farmer Andrii Povod, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Bilozerka, Kherson region, Ukraine, February 20, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner Expand

Close

Grain farmer Andrii Povod stands in front of a destroyed barn at his farm, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Bilozerka, Kherson region, Ukraine, February 20, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Grain farmer Andrii Povod stands in front of a destroyed barn at his farm, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Bilozerka, Kherson region, Ukraine, February 20, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Debris lies on a sack of grain at the farm of Andrii Povod, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Bilozerka, Kherson region, Ukraine, February 20, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Debris lies on a sack of grain at the farm of Andrii Povod, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Bilozerka, Kherson region, Ukraine, February 20, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

A trench is seen near a field of grain farmer Andrii Povod, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Bilozerka, Kherson region, Ukraine, February 20, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

A trench is seen near a field of grain farmer Andrii Povod, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Bilozerka, Kherson region, Ukraine, February 20, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Grain farmer Andrii Povod looks at his field that has been damaged by shelling and trenches, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Bilozerka, Kherson region, Ukraine, February 20, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Grain farmer Andrii Povod looks at his field that has been damaged by shelling and trenches, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Bilozerka, Kherson region, Ukraine, February 20, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Unexploded rockets lie on a field of grain farmer Andrii Povod, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Bilozerka, Kherson region, Ukraine, February 20, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Unexploded rockets lie on a field of grain farmer Andrii Povod, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Bilozerka, Kherson region, Ukraine, February 20, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

/

Grain farmer Andrii Povod stands in front of a destroyed barn at his farm, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Bilozerka, Kherson region, Ukraine, February 20, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Rod Nickel

When Ukraine recaptured Kherson in November, Andrii Povod returned to find his grain farm in ruins. Two tractors were missing, most of the wheat was gone and all 11 buildings used to store crops and machinery had been bombed and burned.

The farm bears the scars of Russian shelling and unexploded ordnance riddles the fields but it's the less visible damage to Ukraine's famously fertile soil after a year of war that could be the hardest to repair.

Most Watched

Privacy