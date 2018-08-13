Farm Ireland
Soil moisture deficits remain high over east Munster and parts of Leinster

Farmer Richard Corries Co Carlow setting up silage pods for the cows after morning milking. Photo Roger Jones.
Ciaran Moran

Rainfall totals over the last seven days have been well below normal with much of Leinster receiving less than 20pc of normal, according to Met Eireann.

For much of the country, amounts ranged from around 40 to 60pc of normal.

The coming week will be unsettled with showers or spells for rain at times. It is likely that a spell of rain on Wednesday will bring significant rainfall amounts to all areas resulting in above average rainfall amounts.

Soil moisture deficits remain high over east Munster and parts of Leinster with growth continuing to be restricted but elsewhere soil moisture deficits have reduced due to recent rainfall but are still higher than normal.

Met Eireann says soil moisture deficits will reduce country wide this week as above average rainfall is expected.

Teagasc has said that it is clear that recovery is taking place in many areas following the drought. Growth rates have increased over the last seven days due to the rainfall received recently

Some heavy soils are experiencing very high growth rates (80-100kg DM/ha/day), particularly in the north west region, it said.

Over the coming week, air temperatures will be around normal for mid-August, ranging from the high teens to low 20s. Soil temperatures will continue above average.

Sunshine amounts for the past week were above normal for most places with between 110 to 120pc of the long term average.

This week, sunshine amounts will vary. The best of any sunnier periods will be in the east and south. It will be cloudier in general in the west and north.

There was been a blight warning in operation last weekend as warm and humid conditions spread across the country from the south, clearing northeastwards later. A further period of warm and humid weather is expected mid-week.

