For much of the country, amounts ranged from around 40 to 60pc of normal.

The coming week will be unsettled with showers or spells for rain at times. It is likely that a spell of rain on Wednesday will bring significant rainfall amounts to all areas resulting in above average rainfall amounts.

Soil moisture deficits remain high over east Munster and parts of Leinster with growth continuing to be restricted but elsewhere soil moisture deficits have reduced due to recent rainfall but are still higher than normal.