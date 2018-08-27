Soil moisture deficits remain high in many places
This week, rainfall amounts will be variable according to Met Eireann amounts are set to be above normal at 125 to 175pc.
However, it said much of the rainfall occurred on Sunday but will return again on Friday. In between rainfall amounts will be low, Met Eireann said.
Over the past week, rainfall was mixed.
It was well below average in south Munster and south Leinster, with amounts ranging between 10pc and 40pc.
About normal over north Munster and north Leinster, but well above normal in Connacht and Ulster, with over twice the norm in places.
Soil moisture deficits remain high in central and eastern and southern areas (between 50 and 70 mm), causing continued restriction in growth.
By contrast deficits are much lower over Connacht and west Ulster, especially across the northwest.
Mean air temperatures were around average this past week with a similar trend through the week ahead. Soil temperatures were between 15.1 and 18.0 C, typically 2.5 degrees above normal, with the highest values over Leinster.
Soil temperatures will remain similar enough for the next seven days.
Teagasc have also said that there are many areas that are currently suffering from drought (some areas never received enough rain to recover from the initial drought and some areas are experiencing a secondary drought).
Rainfall for August so far: Curtins (Cork) 9 mm, Ballyhaise 52 mm, Athenry 69 mm and Grange 24 mm.
GLAS
Last week, a signal from the European Commission on their agreement to some proposed adjustments to the GLAS scheme for this year in response to the current fodder shortage, has been welcomed by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed.
This proposal will now have to go through some additional procedures before it can be formally ratified.
This progress comes after ongoing contact between Department and European Commission officials including a bilateral meeting earlier today in Brussels.
This was a direct follow-up to the request made by Minister Creed to Commissioner Phil Hogan.
The Commission signalled that the Irish request will be considered for formal approval when it has been fully processed through the required procedures. It is proposed that the measures will be effective from Saturday 1 September and this will be confirmed in advance subject to all remaining procedures being completed.
The two changes are specifically designed to add to the stocks of winter forage for Irish farmers and will be:
Low Input Permanent Pasture: An amendment to the specifications for 2018 to provide for the use of Low Input Permanent Pasture parcels for silage/hay production in the period 1 September 2018 to 1 December 2018 has been sought. There are 37,800 GLAS participants with the LIPP action covering an area of over 269,000 hectares
The Environmental Management of Fallow Land: For 2018 it is proposed that of- takes be permitted on a once off basis for 2018 in the period 1 September 2018 (after the nesting season) to 1 December 2018.
All GLAS participants with these relevant actions as well as their advisors will be notified by the Department in advance of the flexibilities becoming operational.
Online Editors
