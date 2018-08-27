Soil moisture deficits remain high in many places

This week, rainfall amounts will be variable according to Met Eireann amounts are set to be above normal at 125 to 175pc.

However, it said much of the rainfall occurred on Sunday but will return again on Friday. In between rainfall amounts will be low, Met Eireann said.

Over the past week, rainfall was mixed. It was well below average in south Munster and south Leinster, with amounts ranging between 10pc and 40pc.

About normal over north Munster and north Leinster, but well above normal in Connacht and Ulster, with over twice the norm in places. Soil moisture deficits remain high in central and eastern and southern areas (between 50 and 70 mm), causing continued restriction in growth.