Small meat businesses at risk due to vet services funding row

Declan O'Brien

Small abattoirs and meat businesses could be forced to close ahead of the Christmas rush due to a funding row between the local councils and the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI).

Butchers and artisan meat producers are in the firing line in a dispute which centres on funding for the Local Authority Veterinary Service (LAVS).

If a solution to issue is not found by the end of November then a raft of small abattoirs and businesses involved in meat processing or the preparation of ready meals will be forced to close.