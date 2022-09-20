Six things farmers should look out for in the Budget

Fertiliser costs are looking to be equally high for next year’s crops. Photo: Roger Jones

New fodder and tillage support schemes The Fodder Support Scheme and Tillage Incentive Scheme (TIS) were introduced last year as exceptional measures in response to the war in Ukraine. With fertiliser costs looking to be equally high for next year’s crops, all eyes will be on whether the Government provides funding for another round of the schemes.

Self-employed PRSI hike

A huge increase in the rate of PRSI paid by the self-employed, which includes farmers, has been recommended by an expert group set up to advise the Government.

The self-employed rate of pay in related social insurance (PRSI) should rise over time from its current 4pc to 11.05pc, the Commission on Taxation and Welfare has proposed. The move would affect up to 331,000 people who are self-employed in the State.

Forestry provision

The State urgently needs forestry planting rates to improve dramatically. With a major review of the forestry programme set to be published, focus will be on its budget and payment rates. Spending on forestry has declined from €112 million in 2011 to €69 million in 2021 due to falls in annual afforestation.

Forest Industries Ireland is calling for significant increases of 40-50pc in afforestation grant rates.

Threat to green diesel

With the Green Party pushing for more action on climate change, more taxes on fossil fuels are likely to be on the agenda for next year’s Budget.

Increasing the excise duty on diesel for consumer and commercial vehicle drivers, and scrapping the green diesel concession for farmers, have all been suggested.

One of the most unpopular measures recommended to the Government is that farmers stop availing of green diesel, over a period of time.

Carbon tax

Carbon taxes will increase again in line with the Programme for Government, but farmers are currently entitled to avail of relief from increases in the carbon tax on farm diesel. Agri contractors have a long-running campaign to also get access to the relief.

However, the Department of Finance’s tax strategy papers published last month suggested this relief should be phased out altogether. This is one farmers should watch closely.

Inheritance tax

The Commission on Future Taxation has recommended that the level of agriculture and business relief from CAT should be reduced.

Under this relief, the market value of a qualifying property or farm is reduced by 90pc when calculating the tax on a gift or inheritance.

Cutting the relief would be a hugely controversial move and deeply unpopular among larger landowners. It seems unlikely the Government will take this move given its already waning popularity.