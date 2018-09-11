Farm Ireland
Six finalists announced in FBD Young Farmer of the Year

Last year FBD Young Farmer of the Year PJ O'Keeffe on the family farm in Callan, Co Kilkenny. Photo: Pat Moore.
Catherine Hurley

Six finalists have been announced to go forward to contest tonight’s FBD Young Farmer of the Year Award in Dublin.

The six young famers span a range of farming enterprises and the winner will be announced tonight, after final judging and interviews.

They final six are:

·         Eamonn Keevers (Dairy)

·         Sean Kelly (Dairy)

·         Daniel Hawthorne (Beef)

·         Linda Hanbridge-Cliffe (Collaborative)

·         Luna Orofiamma (Sheep)

·         Maighread Barron (Land Mobility)

They have just finished a final round of interviews with the judging panel this afternoon, who will decide who will be crowned the 2018 FBD Young Farmer of the Year.

This year’s judging panel is comprised of: Chair: Sharon McGuinness, CEO HAS, John Donoghue, CEO IFAC, Eoin Lowry, Agribusiness Editor IFJ, Laurence Fallon, Past Macra President, Dr.Tom Kelly, Director of Knowledge Transfer, Teagasc.

The category winners for this year’s competition have also been announced and they are:

·         Eamonn Keevers Dairy Category Winner

·         Daniel Hawthorne Beef Category Winner

·         Luna Orofiamma Sheep Category Winner

·         Thomas Hayes, North Tipp Other Enterprise Winner

·         Linda Hanbridge-Cliffe Collaborative Farming Category Winner

The winner will be announced at 10.30pm tonight at the Castleknock Hotel in Dublin.

Online Editors

