Sinn Féin MEP ‘aware’ full convergence will hit some farmers 

Small to medium farmers “will lose out” as a result of efforts to further flatten farm payments, Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has stated.

Intense talks over the future of the CAP are now underway between the EU Council, European Commission and EU Council. Among the critical issues to be agreed is the convergence of farmers EU payments.

The parliament is arguing that farmers payments should be fully flattened over the next CAP period.

A modelling exercise recently conducted by the Department of Agriculture on this proposal found that over 68,000 Irish farmers would gain under the proposal, while 54,000 farmers would see their payments reduced. The Department has estimated that €24.5m would be transferred between farmers under 100pc convergence.

Mr MacManus, who is a member of the European Parliament’s negotiating team on the new CAP package, said the EU Council’s current position of 85pc convergence is “insufficient” to rebalance the scales between those on high and low entitlements.

"My position is that we must complete the process of full convergence by the end of the programming period," he said.

While the parliament’s negotiating team backs this position, he said they will have to “face down” increasing demands for comprise by the council in the coming final weeks.

“I’m aware some family farmers will lose money through full convergence, but the new CAP offers us the opportunity to put this money back and more, through targeting them for increased support, when divvying up the new redistributive payment.

"They can be assured that I would not advocate for any proposal, which would result in a net loss for small to medium farmers, as they represent our most socially and environmentally sustainable future," he said.

Young farmers

Mr MacManus also said he “fully agrees” with Macra na Feirme’s demands for a “4pc ring-fencing minimum” for young farmers.

"Generational renewal is a ticking time bomb for the sector. Now, dairy prices are strong and this can incentivise more young people to enter the sector, but we must remember start-up costs can be massive, and this level of debt leaves new and young farmers very exposed.

"The CAP must therefore provide a fair level of aid to them, as a buffer against price shocks," he said.

