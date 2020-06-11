Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Sinn Féin hits back at Creed over comments it infiltrated beef protests

Farmers protest outside Liffey Meats in Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan. Photo: Lorraine Teevan Expand
Farmers talk to a trucker as they protest at the ABP beef plant in Bandon where a Chinese flag flies in the background. Photo: Denis Boyle Expand

Close

Farmers protest outside Liffey Meats in Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Farmers protest outside Liffey Meats in Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Farmers talk to a trucker as they protest at the ABP beef plant in Bandon where a Chinese flag flies in the background. Photo: Denis Boyle

Farmers talk to a trucker as they protest at the ABP beef plant in Bandon where a Chinese flag flies in the background. Photo: Denis Boyle

/

Farmers protest outside Liffey Meats in Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Sinn Féin has labelled Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed 'Minister for the Meat factories' following his comments on the party's involvement in last years beef protests.

In an interview with the Farming Independent Minister Creed described Sinn Féin's plans for the farming sector as "alarming" and claimed they were involved in last years beef protests.

"I haven't seen anything coming from Sinn Féin in terms of constructive suggestions as to how to resolve the beef price issue. If you read the Sinn Féin election manifesto it is quite alarming.