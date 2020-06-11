Sinn Féin hits back at Creed over comments it infiltrated beef protests

Farmers talk to a trucker as they protest at the ABP beef plant in Bandon where a Chinese flag flies in the background. Photo: Denis Boyle

Sinn Féin has labelled Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed 'Minister for the Meat factories' following his comments on the party's involvement in last years beef protests.

In an interview with the Farming Independent Minister Creed described Sinn Féin's plans for the farming sector as "alarming" and claimed they were involved in last years beef protests.

"I haven't seen anything coming from Sinn Féin in terms of constructive suggestions as to how to resolve the beef price issue. If you read the Sinn Féin election manifesto it is quite alarming.

"Look back at the beef crisis … it's a fact that these crises were infiltrated by Sinn Fein. "The strikes were sustained by them when it was abundantly clear to everybody that it was in the best interest of the industry not to sustain the strikes, (but) they managed to stoke that anger, to infiltrate those organisations and I think that was a disservice to agriculture," Minister Creed said. Hitting back at the comments this week Sinn Féin TD for Cavan/Monaghan Matt Carthy TD has said that if the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed spent as much time tackling the unfair practices of meat factories as he does in attacking Sinn Féin then farmers would be in a much better position. "Michael Creed has allowed beef processors to tighten their stranglehold on Irish agriculture during his tenure as Minister. "Never slow to condemn farmers on the picket lines, he has consistently refused to face down the uncompetitive practices of the factories," he said. "Minister Creed and Fine Gael know that Sinn Féin is committed to delivering a policy platform that will revitalise family farming and our rural communities. These attacks on our party are just pathetic attempts to distract from his own failings," he said.

