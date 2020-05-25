Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

'Silly season for vets': Overworked bulls, reluctant foster cows, sickly calves and the dangers of tick-borne diseases

Eamon O'Connell at work. Expand
The Sheep tick Expand

Close

Eamon O'Connell at work.

Eamon O'Connell at work.

The Sheep tick

The Sheep tick

/

Eamon O'Connell at work.

Eamon O'Connell

Summer has finally arrived. It doesn't seem like too long ago when we were wishing for some fine weather.

Now, in many parts of the country, farmers are crying out for rain. We are already seeing tentative signs of excellent conception rates in spring calving dairy herds, calves are for the most part thriving well and the general outlook is a little more positive than in recent months.

The 'silly season' for vets is drawing to a close and we are busy with more routine work such as giving breeding bulls their MOT and scanning cows that haven't displayed heats, but there are still some interesting cases cropping up.