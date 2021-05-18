Silage wrap costs jump 15pc amid supply concerns 

Farmers are facing a 10-15pc hike in the cost of silage wrap this season, as tight raw material supplies has pushed up prices.

Product availability is also a concern for both farmers and contractors, with merchants reporting that stock levels are just about meeting demand.

Retail prices for wrap this season are generally around €88-90/roll, depending on the volumes being purchased.

This represents a €12-14/roll hike on last year, when wrap was generally available for €74-78/roll.

However, merchants are already warning of further price increases later in the summer when the stocks purchased earlier this year have to been exhausted.

“It’s been a battle to secure wrap stocks this spring, because of the supply situation. But when it comes to ordering again for later in the summer the indications are that prices could increase by another €5/roll,” one merchant told the Farming Independent.

Wholesale suppliers of silage wrap have blamed the price increases on a shortage of the petroleum-based resin from which wrap is manufactured.

Reduced resin supplies due to trade disruptions associated with Covid-19 have been blamed for the hike in costs and the continuing supply issues. The supply situation has been exacerbated by a sharp lift in the cost of imported product.

Both traders and merchants maintain that wrap availability will be dictated by the weather over the next three months.

“A fine June could take the pressure right off, because a blast of hay will be made,” one trader maintained.

“But if the weather turns sour and we get a miserable June and July, then things could get messy because everything will be wrapped,” he explained.

“That being said, I think things mightn’t be as bad as people fear,” he added.

The general view is that there is currently enough wrap in merchants’ yards to meet the level of demand. But merchants reported brisk sales over the last month, as farmers sought to snap up available stocks.

In other silage-related news, the contractor body FCI has warned that a combination of higher diesel prices and carbon tax increases will cost its members an additional €864/day during this summer’s harvest.

FCI claimed that the lift in the carbon tax will add 2c/l to the cost of diesel, which is already 25c/l dearer than this time last year.