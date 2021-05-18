Farming

Silage wrap costs jump 15pc amid supply concerns 

It&rsquo;s fast and safe collecting the silage bales. Doyle Bros Agri contractors Purchased this piece of equipment for collecting and moving silage bales in a safe way back to the farm yard. Photo Roger Jones.

Declan O'Brien

Farmers are facing a 10-15pc hike in the cost of silage wrap this season, as tight raw material supplies has pushed up prices.

Product availability is also a concern for both farmers and contractors, with merchants reporting that stock levels are just about meeting demand.

