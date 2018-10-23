Silage costs slide but many farmers still in fodder deficit

Fodder prices have dropped sharply over the last month as the volume of silage harvested has taken the edge off the market.

Round bales of silage were making €40-45/bale in the south and south-east particularly but are now trading for €30-32/bale collected.

Around €300/ac has been paid in south Munster for recently cut silage for the pit, with €1,200/ac paid for maize. Demand for straw has also eased, with €75/bale being quoted for 8x4x3 bales of barley straw. This is back €10/bale from the height of the market.

Fodder traders report that farmers are in no rush to purchase stocks at the moment and are "standing back" from the market in the expectation that prices will fall further if the current fine weather continues into November. The fodder situation in the south-east, the worst-affected region during the summer drought, has bounced back over the last month on the back of excellent maize and silage yields and very strong grass growth.