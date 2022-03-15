Silage costs set to hit €50/bale as fuel prices surge

Silage may cost over €50/bale according to Teagasc, with farmers facing a serious winter fodder shortage this year.

Teagasc beef specialist Alan Dillon has warned thousands of landowners who wrap silage to sell are likely to drop out in 2022 because of the prohibitive cost of inputs.

“The supply of silage may not be there to buy this year,” Mr Dillon said, predicting the price will soar to over €50 per bale

And with fuel bills hitting €30,000 a month for large-scale contractors, some have told customers they won’t be cutting silage this year because they can’t afford to fill the diesel tanks, according to Michael Moroney, CEO of the Association of Farm and Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI).

He said a number of contractors are also handing back machinery to their suppliers for the same reason. “I’m hearing a lot of comment from contractors recently. They’re handing back big harvesters and machinery because they just can’t go on with the price of diesel.

“Fuel costs have doubled in the last four months and it’s just not possible to run a contracting business in the current climate.

“There comes a point where you have to say, ‘I can’t do this anymore,’” he said.

“In 2020, contractors were paying 55c/L for diesel. In 2021, that went up to 75c/L and now, in 2022, they’re paying €1.40/L.

“That increase to €1.40c/L is adding an extra €49/ac to a contractor’s cost, which in turn has to be passed on to the farmer,” he says.

Costing

Moroney says diesel was costing many of FCI’s big contractors between €12,000 and €15,000 a month, whereas now it’s costing them €30,000.

“The typical fuel bill will be in excess of €120,000 just for a silage season. In the last two years, it’s effectively costing €100,000 more to do the exact same work,” he says.

“Taking out a bank overdraft to that value is totally prohibited and it’s leaving many contractors with no option but to stop.”

The 2c/L reduction on the cost of green diesel which was announced by the Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue, is a mere insult to contractors and farmers alike, according to Moroney.

“This 2c/L reduction is nothing. It comes nowhere near to solving the problem. Contractors can’t cope with the increases they’re facing and the reality is, a lot of farmers won’t have anyone to do their work or cut their silage this year.”

Meanwhile, the Irish Plant Contractors Association (IPCA) has said its members will stop “all works next week” because fuel prices have almost tripled recently without sufficient relief from Government.

The union said its members were responsible for the movement on every building site in the country, employing more than 140,000 construction workers in total.

“One contractor with 400 digger machines has seen his fuel costs soar from €300,000 per month to over €500,000 per month based on the diesel costs rising in just one week,” the IPCA said in a statement.