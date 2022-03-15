Farming

Silage costs set to hit €50/bale as fuel prices surge

Many farmers will be left without anyone to cut their silage this year, according to Michael Moroney, CEO of FCI Expand

Tamara Fitzpatrick and Martin Ryan

Silage may cost over €50/bale according to Teagasc, with farmers facing a serious winter fodder shortage this year.

Teagasc beef specialist Alan Dillon has warned thousands of landowners who wrap silage to sell are likely to drop out in 2022 because of the prohibitive cost of inputs.

