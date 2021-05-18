Farming

‘Signpost’ initiative pointing way for farmers to help the environment

Teagasc  scheme helping farmers reduce emissions — and cut costs

Ger McSweeney on his farm outside Millstreet Town in North Cork. Photo: Don McMonagle Expand
Ger McSweeney on his farm outside Millstreet Town in North Cork. Photo: Don McMonagle

Steven Fitzgerald

Margaret Donnelly

Teagasc is today launching its Signpost programme, an initiative to support climate action by farmers.

Its main goals are to reduce emissions from Irish agriculture, while creating more profitable and sustainable farming enterprises.

