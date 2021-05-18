‘Signpost’ initiative pointing way for farmers to help the environment

Teagasc is today launching its Signpost programme, an initiative to support climate action by farmers.

Its main goals are to reduce emissions from Irish agriculture, while creating more profitable and sustainable farming enterprises.

The main objectives of the programme are to lead and support the transition of Irish farming towards more sustainable farming systems, reduce agricultural emissions — specifically GHG and ammonia — as well as reduce costs and improve margins from farming.

It will also act as a test-bed for on-farm carbon sequestration measurements so that this can, in time, be taken into account by the EPA in the national greenhouse gas inventory.

As part of the programme, 100 farmers will demonstrate climate-smart farming systems, with their farms being sites for carbon sequestration measurements. These farmers include:

Case study 1: Ger McSweeney

Ger farms with his wife Karen and daughter Ella in Tooreenbawn, Millstreet, Cork on 25.3ha (adjusted), which is divided into four blocks.

He runs a suckling to beef system consisting of 35 spring-calving suckler cows. The males are finished as under-16-month bull beef, while the heifers not retained for breeding are finished at 23-24 months.

Some of the areas that Ger is concentrating on to reduce emissions include:

■ improving breeding and fertility;

■ calving all heifers at two years of age, which means getting an average daily weight gain of over 1.2kg per day, while at grass (currently he is calving 90pc of the heifers at two years old;

■ and reducing the age at slaughter for all stock.

He will also be looking at improving grassland management and average daily gain (heifers 1.2 kg/hd/day and bulls 1.4 kg/hd/day) and improving silage quality to >72pc DMD as well as reducing the overall carbon footprint of the farm.

Ger uses 100pc AI as it allows him to use the best genetics available and to pick a specific bull to match each cow.

He has a detailed health plan with a robust vaccination programme, which has reduced his antibiotic usage while improving animal performance.

Case study 2: Steven Fitzgerald

Steven runs a dairy farm with his parents near Aglish in west Waterford.

They are farming 130ha, of which 56ha is leased. They milked 160 cows in 2020 with 60 replacement units.

The Nitrogen Use Efficiency (NUE) for the farm is 26pc and he aims to improve this to 35pc over the next five years. To achieve this, he will use 100pc protected urea, where no compound fertiliser is required.

He also tests his slurry, giving him the confidence to reduce his artificial N input and he plans to make better use of slurry by using trailing shoe.

Steven will also reduce artificial N application during the summer to encourage clover and will sow some multi-species swards to reduce N requirement.

The EBI of the herd is €182 and the young stock have an EBI of €230.

The calving interval is 367 days with a 90pc six-week calving rate.

In 2020, the cows supplied 520kg milk solids per head. His target is to supply 550kg milk solids/cow in the next few years.