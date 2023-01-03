‘Shooting the messenger’ – does farming get a fair deal from the mainstream media?

‘More ammunition for RTÉ to call for a ‘cull of the national herd’, which they think will solve all their problems while they queue up at Dublin Airport,” was the response of one farmer on social media to a recent EPA report highlighting agriculture’s impact on the environment.

It’s representative of a widespread sentiment in the farming community that they are being targeted by the media “above in D4”.

At the National Ploughing Championships this year, we asked over 500 farmers if they felt their sector was being treated fairly by the mainstream media — 60pc said no.

Just a week later, UCD released research results showing a staggering 23.4pc of farmers are considered at risk for suicide and highlighted farmers’ feeling of being “scapegoated for climate change” and being “misrepresented in the media” as a key stress factor.

Trust

It all comes as trust in the media has declined dramatically in recent decades, with just 53pc of Irish consumers recently expressing positive levels of trust in the news media here.

Agriculture coverage in the media has also changed considerably in recent years. Gone are the days of prime-time farming news and advice shows, while there is now just one, part-time agricultural correspondent in a national media outlet, while there has been an explosion of dedicated online farming outlets.

Former Minister for Agriculture, broadcaster and now media consultant Ivan Yates has had a front-row seat to what he describes as a “tectonic shift” in the nature of the relationship between farmers and the media.

When he entered politics in 1981, one in three of the Irish population had a job that was in some way connected with rural Ireland and agriculture. Now less than 4pc of the workforce are in agriculture.

“This is a trend that’s not going to stop, it’s going to continue between now and 2050 and, therefore, some of the things that were taken as read — that farming and agriculture is our national industry, and we should all wear the green jersey and do everything to support it — is no longer a given,” he says.

Ivan Yates says, 'The easiest thing is to blame the media, but that's not good strategic communication because it is a battle that farmers can only lose. What they have heard from the farming community is denial and whataboutery'

Ivan Yates says, 'The easiest thing is to blame the media, but that's not good strategic communication because it is a battle that farmers can only lose. What they have heard from the farming community is denial and whataboutery'

The shift in agricultural coverage in the media took place in incremental steps, Mr Yates says.

“RTÉ dropped the 6.20pm farm news. Newspapers don’t have a separate ag correspondent. It didn’t happen overnight,” he says.

According to Mr Yates, it all means farming organisations and farmers’ representatives are facing a headwind rather than a tailwind when it comes to support for their issues in the national media.

“Within the body politic, they [farmers] have a diminished role, within opinion forming, within society and the media,” he says. “The media has for 20 years now taken the view that agricultural issues will be siloed into industry coverage... all these subtle changes tell you the same story — that farming news and interest is dropping down the urban societal agenda. It doesn’t sell copy.”

Despite the fact two of Ireland’s national newspapers have farming supplements and Ear To The Ground ranks among RTÉ’s most popular shows, Mr Yates says: “The powers that be, whose job it is to know what the readers want, have decided that this is a yawn-fest. That doesn’t mean there’s ill will, it’s just not part of their life.”

He emphasises that he approaches the issue as someone who is sympathetic to and supportive of the farming community.

“I look at it as a problem of disconnection that needs to be resolved… and sometimes you need your friends to tell you things, rather than people that are just cheerleaders and won’t tell you,” he says.

Farmer representatives need an urgent change of strategy, Mr Yates believes, particularly in relation to climate action,

“It’s really important that the farming community don’t shoot the messenger and actually realise that something much more profound is happening here,” he says.

“The easiest thing is to blame the media, but that’s not good strategic communication because it is a battle that farmers can only lose.

“What they have heard from the farming community is denial and whataboutery. Denial in terms of ‘it’s not us, cows existed before cars’ or ‘it’s not us, it’s Brazil’, and basically, not really engaging with the process.

“Now that may or may not be actually true, but that is the perception.”

And this perception, Mr Yates believes, is having an impact on political decision-making.

“There was the time, in the 80s and 70s particularly, when the government of the day would be half afraid of the farmers’ lobby,” he says.

“The manifestation that they’re no longer not only not afraid, but also happy to take on the farmers and be against them was in the vote for the Climate Act in 2021. All the political parties and the body politic have moved in a direction that is not acquiescent to farmers’ take on sustainability.”

Mr Yates says Irish agriculture needs to “reset itself” and be seen to recalibrate its strategy.

He says farmers must engage in the process and say that “output is not sacrosanct” if they are compensated for it.

“I actually don’t think it’s the PR, I think it’s the content of the strategy that’s the problem,” he says.

Media coverage of climate change is “all going in one direction”, he says and there’s an “increasing intolerance” of people who don’t buy into the agenda.

“This has gone beyond science, beyond academia — this is now the law of the land,” he says.

Mr Yates stresses that it is not the job of the media to present a “rose-tinted” version of Irish agriculture.

“If you start from that point of view, that you’re entitled to this coverage or that coverage, you’re actually going to make the situation worse if you start fighting with the media, who will always win any p*ssing contest,” he says.

Judge and jury

Another man who has seen the evolution of the relationship between the national media and farmers is ICMSA’s Media Director Cathal MacCarthy.

He says he is aware of Mr Yates’ thesis, that general support and understanding for farmer positions and pro-farmer policies has fallen in step with the decline of farm families as a percentage of the total population.

He accepts that the decline in the farmer population must be a factor in the fall in general support and understanding for farmer positions and pro-farmer policies.

Cathal MacCarthy of ICMSA

Cathal MacCarthy of ICMSA

However, he says the question is to what degree does that explain or tally with “the very concerning rise of a profound misunderstanding” about what farming is and how it works.

“We would think that the rise in misunderstanding and indeed anti-farm sentiment has notably outstripped any kind of feasible explanation that ties it to the fall in farmers as a percentage of overall population,” he says,

Mr MacCarthy says that outside of specialist farm media and those few in general media who have “taken the time to acquaint themselves”, the default position of too many in our general media and commentariat is that farmers and farming stand accused.

Farming used to have a bigger profile on the airwaves: in the 1960s Telefís Feirme was presented by Justin Keating. Photo: RTÉ Archive

Farming used to have a bigger profile on the airwaves: in the 1960s Telefís Feirme was presented by Justin Keating. Photo: RTÉ Archive

“The media sees itself as the judge and jury, it treats these mysterious ‘environmental activists’ as the prosecutors, and — way too often for it to be an accident — it has farmers sitting in the dock,” he says.

Mr MacCarthy says the “arrival, presentation and dominance” of climate change and the environment is presented as a good-versus-bad narrative.

“It seems to be too complicated for the media to explain the dominant role of multinational processing and retail corporations in the food supply chain when all they have to do is point the finger at a farmer who wants to add a few cows or use some fertiliser,” he says.

“That inability or unwillingness to drop down into the issue and work out who’s doing what and why has completely undermined our ability to get to the heart of the matter... and ask how we are all going to have to pay for this.”

Mr MacCarthy says ICMSA suspects that “the media, like the politicians, doesn’t want to break the news to its public that if they, the consumers, want more sustainable and climate-friendly food then they, the consumers, are going to have to pay for it”.

One of Mr MacCarthy’s complaints is that not enough farm-related stories appear in the main news parts of newspapers and websites any more.



“Farming has been put into an editorial niche. Farming is now confined to supplements ,” he says.

“If the general reader wants to find out what the farmers think about farming, then he or she has to go looking for it. You won’t be getting that in the general edition.

“In fairness, the technical language and jargon that modern farming involves does have an off-putting effect, also. We haven’t helped our own cause by the use of this jargon, but maybe there’s no way of talking about modern farming that doesn’t require some technical jargon and specific detailed terms.”

Mr MacCarthy says it’s going to be up to the general media to explain how the historic transition process towards lower emissions is going to work.

“Not just why we have to do it, but how and who. And that is going to mean a general re-engagement with farming and the practicalities of producing the food that we all consume three times daily,” he says.

“That, in turn, is going to mean taking farming back out of the supplements and putting it back into the general news from which, given its economic, social and cultural importance, it should never have been evicted in the first place.”