‘Shooting the messenger’ – does farming get a fair deal from the mainstream media?

Farmers feel ignored, misunderstood and blamed for every environmental problem… but Ivan Yates says it’s not job of the press to present a ‘rose-tinted’ version of Irish agriculture

Coverage: Denis Drennan from Kilkenny at the ICMSA AGM with a copy of an Irish Independent front cover highlighting issues facing rural Ireland. Photo: Don Moloney Expand
Ivan Yates says, &lsquo;The easiest thing is to blame the media, but that&rsquo;s not good strategic communication because it is a battle that farmers can only lose. What they have heard from the farming community is denial and whataboutery&rsquo; Expand
Farming used to have a bigger profile on the airwaves: in the 1960s Telefís Feirme was presented by Justin Keating. Photo: RTÉ Archive Expand
Close

Coverage: Denis Drennan from Kilkenny at the ICMSA AGM with a copy of an Irish Independent front cover highlighting issues facing rural Ireland. Photo: Don Moloney

Ballinasloe Mart, Co Galway. Photo: Brian Farrell

Ivan Yates says, ‘The easiest thing is to blame the media, but that’s not good strategic communication because it is a battle that farmers can only lose. What they have heard from the farming community is denial and whataboutery’

Farming used to have a bigger profile on the airwaves: in the 1960s Telefís Feirme was presented by Justin Keating. Photo: RTÉ Archive

Beef Plan protests outside Leinster House in 2019. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

‘More ammunition for RTÉ to call for a ‘cull of the national herd’, which they think will solve all their problems while they queue up at Dublin Airport,” was the response of one farmer on social media to a recent EPA report highlighting agriculture’s impact on the environment.

It’s representative of a widespread sentiment in the farming community that they are being targeted by the media “above in D4”.

